Rumor: Ubisoft Developing Standalone Multiplayer Far Cry Game

The Far Cry franchise has been a staple in the gaming industry for over a decade, providing players with thrilling open-world experiences filled with action and adventure. The series has seen several mainline titles and spin-offs, with Far Cry 6 being the latest entry, set for release in 2021. However, according to a new rumor, Ubisoft may be working on not just one, but two new Far Cry games.

According to Insider Gaming sources, Ubisoft is in development on Far Cry 7, known internally as Project Blackbird, as well as a standalone multiplayer-only title in the Far Cry franchise, referred to as Project Maverick. The sources claim that both titles were initially intended to be a single game, but were later split into two separate projects.

The multiplayer-only title, Project Maverick, is said to be in development at Ubisoft Montreal, the same studio responsible for the development of Far Cry 5 and Far Cry New Dawn. The game is said to feature a permadeath feature, where players will have to start over if they die, adding an extra layer of tension and excitement to the gameplay. Additionally, the game is said to be set in the Alaskan wilderness, providing players with a new and unique setting to explore and fight for survival in.

The game is said to have a target release window of fall 2025, which is a few years away, but it is not uncommon for Ubisoft to take its time in developing games, as they are known for their high-quality and polished titles. The game is also said to be a standalone multiplayer title, meaning it will not be connected to the main Far Cry series and will have its own story and characters.

This is not the first time that Ubisoft has ventured into the realm of multiplayer-only games, with Rainbow Six Siege being a prime example. Rainbow Six Siege has been a huge success for Ubisoft, with a dedicated player base and regular updates and content drops. The game has been around for several years now, and continues to be popular among players. Ubisoft may be looking to replicate this success with Project Maverick.

The other game in development, Far Cry 7, is known internally as Project Blackbird. The game is said to be in development at Ubisoft Montreal, and while no details have been shared about the game, it is safe to assume that it will be a continuation of the main Far Cry series. Fans of the series can expect the same level of open-world exploration and action-packed gameplay that they have come to love in the Far Cry series.

It is worth noting that these are just rumors, and Ubisoft has not yet officially confirmed the development of these two games. However, the sources that have shared this information have a good track record of providing accurate information about upcoming games, so there is a good chance that these rumors are true.

In conclusion, the Far Cry franchise has a dedicated fan base that has been eagerly awaiting the next entry in the series. The rumors of Ubisoft working on not just one but two new Far Cry games will be exciting news for fans of the series. The standalone multiplayer-only title, Project Maverick, will provide fans with a new and unique experience, while Far Cry 7, or Project Blackbird, will continue the main series, which fans have come to love. We will have to wait for an official announcement from Ubisoft to know for sure, but these rumors have definitely piqued the interest of Far Cry fans, and they are eagerly awaiting any official confirmation.