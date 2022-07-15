Rupee is falling and responses are on the rise on Twitter

The Indian Rupee is falling. It is probably going to hit a record, but for all the wrong reasons. It is expected that the rupee will depreciate further, and investors are advised to remain vigilant and cautious of the situation. The dollar is in a race to beat all the other major currencies, and it seems like the competitive spirit is hitting the Indian rupee right on the face, and it is stumbling. The rupee has hit a record low of 79.74 and at the moment the plight of the financial markets is looking rather bleak. Globally, inflation has been a key factor in weakening economies across nations, and the Consumer Price Index reading that took place on Wednesday was the cherry on top.

Falling And Rolling

The events that are unfolding are also a reflection of how investors choose to play safely under the shade of US markets. Because the alternative is the EU recession risks, which is not exactly desirable. With the threat of Russia looming large in the background coupled with the ECB’s rather sloth-like intervention to gain some control of the situation, it seems like the recession in the EU is just on the doorstep. Thus investors are seeking the safest option. They are selling Euros and buying Dollars. This also solidifies the USD’s position as the safest currency that can stand the waves of uncertainty.

The situation looks rather bleak for India as well as the Indian rupee is also expected to decline further. This will have a direct effect on inflation, aggravating the situation. India’s dependence on foreign countries for fertilizers and edible oils does not help the situation either.

Reactions On Twitter

Quite naturally, the news of the fall of the Indian rupee to a record low has aroused the interest of the Twitter town.

By #2024 PM Modi will successfully cross the century mark in Rupee vs Dollar…#अबकी_बार_80_पार — DR. MANMOHAN SINGH (Parody) (@aryanzalwar) July 15, 2022

If rupee is falling, don't use it. Use GPay or Paytm. – FM Nirmala Sitharaman#RupeeVsDollar #RupeeAt80 pic.twitter.com/B8yMwduNbf — Yash More | यश मोरे (@yash25more) July 14, 2022

If Sushma Swaraj ji were alive today, she would have said, "Today rupee has lost it's value and the Prime Minister have lost his credibility".#RupeeVsDollar #RupeeAt80 #RupeeFall@KTRTRS @ysathishreddy pic.twitter.com/YHjxNWdzQ2 — AkshayKTRS (@AkshayKtrs) July 14, 2022

😄😄 He has become a Laughing Stock.. Social media was flooded with posts on him as the #Rupee crossed 80#RupeeVsDollar #bjpfailsindia pic.twitter.com/7USOypqd8g — Engr Isaaq Rahman (@Isaaq44897387) July 14, 2022

I can say with confidence that "Draupadi Murmu" can run India better than Modi as a PM. So i suggest, Modi himself should become President and make Murmu Ji PM of India. Indian economy, jobs, inflation, farming…. Everything will be in control.#RupeeVsDollar#DraupadiMurmu — Mani Shankar Aiyar (@ManiSAiyarINC) July 15, 2022

Very soon, checking rupee vs dollar rate will be banned. Cyber cell will keep an eye on anyone who indulges in this illegal activity. — Shukla G (@Shuks80) July 14, 2022

For the first time in the history of India, the #Rupee is crossing 80 vs the dollar. The man who once said the Rupee was in ICU sent the Rupee to its death bed on becoming PM The total destruction of the Rupee will remain the legacy of @narendramodi#अबकी_बार_80_पार — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) July 15, 2022

Quite possible.