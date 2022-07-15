Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Musk’s poop emoji adds yet another twist to the Twitter VS Musk battle

Sandra Theres Dony
Trending

Elon Musk is a person who does not mince his words. And at times, his bizarre tweets and replies attest to the fact that he doesn’t think twice either. The ongoing conflict between Twitter and Elon Musk has been nothing short of a dramatic saga. While Twitter is busy piling up evidence against Musk to get him to follow through with the deal, Musk is happily playing with poop emojis on the other side. And the man is totally unabashed and unapologetic. However, it looks like Twitter has seen the last straw of its patience and is all set to use the poop emoji as evidence against Musk. At this point, those witnessing the developments are unsure whether to laugh or cry.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Musk Being Musk

Elon Musk decided to buy Twitter. Then he decided not to buy it. And now we have a full-fledged drama. And the conflict between the two sides hasn’t been very smooth. As the battle progresses in full strength, the latest point of focus is on a poop emoji that Musk tweeted in response to Twitter CEO Parag Agarwals’s tweet about bots. While  Agarwal was explaining the issue in all seriousness, Musk replied quite callously with a poop emoji. Yes, you heard it right. But then again, it is not very surprising because we are talking about Elon Musk after all.

Musk was also generous enough to further explain the meaning of the poop emoji. It’s about time we wonder if money makes people immune to basic sense and propriety. Whether it does or not, the reply was the last nail in the coffin for Twitter, and it is all set to use the emoji as evidence against Elon Musk. At times, the fact is indeed stranger and weirder than fiction. Let us take a look at Musk’s kind explanation and the long line of responses that followed.

Way too generous

Please don’t ask him to give further explanation

Well, that’s a good defense

Well

And then we have some even more generous Twitter users

I Know Right!

Further decoding in progress

There you go. That is your ‘try not to laugh’ challenge

Puns are fun

Honestly, that was one savage response

Where is this world going

Well, if it isn’t obvious already

 

 

Comments

comments

Send this to a friend