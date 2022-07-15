Musk’s poop emoji adds yet another twist to the Twitter VS Musk battle

Elon Musk is a person who does not mince his words. And at times, his bizarre tweets and replies attest to the fact that he doesn’t think twice either. The ongoing conflict between Twitter and Elon Musk has been nothing short of a dramatic saga. While Twitter is busy piling up evidence against Musk to get him to follow through with the deal, Musk is happily playing with poop emojis on the other side. And the man is totally unabashed and unapologetic. However, it looks like Twitter has seen the last straw of its patience and is all set to use the poop emoji as evidence against Musk. At this point, those witnessing the developments are unsure whether to laugh or cry.

Musk Being Musk

Elon Musk decided to buy Twitter. Then he decided not to buy it. And now we have a full-fledged drama. And the conflict between the two sides hasn’t been very smooth. As the battle progresses in full strength, the latest point of focus is on a poop emoji that Musk tweeted in response to Twitter CEO Parag Agarwals’s tweet about bots. While Agarwal was explaining the issue in all seriousness, Musk replied quite callously with a poop emoji. Yes, you heard it right. But then again, it is not very surprising because we are talking about Elon Musk after all.

Musk was also generous enough to further explain the meaning of the poop emoji. It’s about time we wonder if money makes people immune to basic sense and propriety. Whether it does or not, the reply was the last nail in the coffin for Twitter, and it is all set to use the emoji as evidence against Elon Musk. At times, the fact is indeed stranger and weirder than fiction. Let us take a look at Musk’s kind explanation and the long line of responses that followed.

Way too generous

💩 = bs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2022

Please don’t ask him to give further explanation

Don’t think you need to explain it out — Joel Tong (@JoelTongSquare) July 14, 2022

Well, that’s a good defense

You see your honor, my client was high af when he tweeted that. So we plead the fif 😂 pic.twitter.com/YtYZvv28K2 — Celeste of Ð 🇺🇸🚀🌙 (@celestevilnueva) July 13, 2022

Well

And then we have some even more generous Twitter users

Should've said 🐎💩 — Ronny532 (@Ronny_532) July 14, 2022

I Know Right!

So nice of you to clarify exactly what you meant before depositions — 🌷Ed Gruberman 🌷 (@E_Gruberman) July 14, 2022

Twitter literally allows emojis — then seems surprised they are used as a form of communication? — •K10• ♥️🕊🇺🇦 🦊 (@Kristennetten) July 13, 2022

Further decoding in progress

Disparaging = dissing parag — doncrypto (@DonCryptoDraper) July 14, 2022

There you go. That is your ‘try not to laugh’ challenge

It would be actually very fun that this become the most expensive shit in history 🤣 — Rylock (@xRylockx) July 13, 2022

Puns are fun

@elonmusk is owning Twitter today and it hasn’t cost him a dime! — Joette (@JoetteAlt) July 13, 2022

Honestly, that was one savage response

Elon.. You are The MAN 😅 — Natasha 🌕 (@TheMoonNaty) July 13, 2022

Where is this world going

"Your emojis may be used against you in a court of law" 😆 — 𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖆 🌞 (@daelmor) July 14, 2022

Well, if it isn’t obvious already