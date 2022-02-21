Ryder System, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) – Research experts at KeyCorp gave their Q2 2022 EPS gauges for portions of Ryder System in an examination note given on Wednesday, February sixteenth. KeyCorp examiner T. Fowler guesses that the transportation organization will acquire $3.08 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp likewise gave gauges for Ryder System’s Q3 2022 income at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2022 profit at $3.18 EPS, FY2022 income at $11.75 EPS, and FY2023 income at $10.00 EPS. Ryder System (NYSE: R) last delivered its quarterly income information on Wednesday, February sixteenth.

The transportation organization revealed a $3.52 profit per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreement gauge of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a profit from a value of 15.58% and a net edge of 3.92%. The firm had an income of $2.60 billion during the quarter, contrasted with examiner evaluations of $2.48 billion. During a similar period in the earlier year, the organization posted $0.83 profit per share. The business’ income for the quarter was up 17.5% contrasted with a similar quarter a year ago.

Different values research experts have likewise given examination reports about the organization. StockNews.com brought down Ryder System from a “solid purchase” rating to a “purchase” rating in an examination report on Wednesday, February sixteenth. Robert W. Baird brought down Ryder System from a “beat” rating to a “nonpartisan” rating and brought down their value focus for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in an examination report on Wednesday, January fifth.

Wells Fargo and Company discounted their objective cost on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equivalent weight” rating for the organization in an examination note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downsized Ryder System from a “solid purchase” rating to a “hold” rating and set an $84.00 target cost for the organization. in an examination note on Tuesday, December 28th. At long last, Trust Financial supported their value focus on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the organization a “purchase” rating in an examination note on Thursday, October 28th. Five examination experts have evaluated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a purchase rating to the stock. As indicated by MarketBeat.com, Ryder System right now has an agreement rating of “Hold” and an agreed target cost of $91.50.

Ryder System stock opened at $78.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58, and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56.