Safemoon tries to create hype on Twitter as value keeps dropping

Recently, Safemoon’s official Twitter handle has posted an alert for Sunday on Twitter. This comes after the token failed to rise in value even though the entire market has been bullish. Almost every altcoin has rallied in the past few days except Safemoon. Even investors are worried about their investment and are complaining on Twitter calling the entire thing a scam. There are people criticizing and bashing the entire Safemoon team as their team tries to create hype without delivering on any products.

People are disappointed

The topmost reply to the tweet posted by Safemoon’s official handle was this.

I’m starting to feel John and his Dev team are stealing all the $$$, buying new toys and Rolex watches , private jets etc. I’ve see no evidence from anyone on the Beta Test. This looks like the biggest John and Papa scam of crypto ! Sorry to say as I’m a heavy investor – gutted — Ray (@Ray02656455) August 5, 2021

Clearly showing how fewer people trust the team and developers of the project. Yes, there are many that still think it is wise to hold and wait but people are showing very little patience. But one thing is for sure that if Safemoon doesn’t start to deliver on its promises soon things could go south for the token.

The positive side

There are a lot of things to take positively as well. Safemoon has planned a lot of things for the future which can be game-changers. The safemoon hardware and software wallet is one of those things. We also have exchanges, an NFT marketplace, and many more applications that could give a potential upside to the currency. So, in the long run, there is a good chance that Safemoon will do great and will actually go to the moon. But the investors will need to have a lot of patience.

What are your thoughts on Safemoon as it tries to create hype to move up as markets rise? And do you think that the token is a good long term investment? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: Michael Saylor is going to host the author of the Bitcoin standard on Twitter