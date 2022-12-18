Salesforce CEO says employees hired during pandemic have ‘much lower productivity’

The chief executive of software company Salesforce Marc Benioff, said that employees hired during the pandemic have “much lower productivity” than colleagues who joined before 2020.

In an internal Slack message sent to employees on Friday, Benioff asked for suggestions on increasing productivity among the staff, and especially among new employees.

“How do we increase the productivity of our employees at salesforce? New employees (hired during the pandemic in 2021 & 2022) are especially facing much lower productivity.” Benioff said, according to a screenshot seen by news website SFGATE. “Is this a reflection of our office policy?”

He went on to ask for more feedback on company culture. “Are we not building tribal knowledge with new employees without an office culture? Are our managers not directly addressing productivity with their teams?” Benioff asked employees, according to CNBC. “Is coming as a new employee to salesforce too overwhelming? Asking for a friend.”

The CEO’s remarks come soon after after the company slacked off hundreds of employees last month due to diminishing revenue growth. The message may point to the challenges presented by remote work, even though Salesforce was among the first tech companies to tell staff they would not have to come back to office.