Salesforce is considering further job layoffs as it pushes for profits

According to Chief Operating Officer Brian Millham, Salesforce Inc. may continue to focus on increasing profitability while considering job layoffs.

In an interview on Friday, Millham said, “The structure of the organisation — if we feel like it needs to change and reshape — we’re going to make those moves to drive the efficiencies.” He also mentioned that final suggestions from the consultancy Bain & Co., which is assisting Salesforce in reviewing the company, have not yet been made.

After years of recruiting and significant acquisitions, the software corporation has shifted its attention to profitability. Salesforce stated in January that it would close locations throughout the US and lay off 10%, or nearly 8,000, of its personnel, marking its largest-ever employment decrease. A group of activist investors who have purchased stock in the firm are pressing for additional cost reductions to grow earnings and boost profit margins.

Many companies have done a major layoff

If additional positions were lost, Salesforce would be one of many companies in the sector to do so. More than 21,000 employees have been laid off due to big waves of layoffs announced recently by Twilio Inc., Amazon Inc., and Meta Platforms Inc.

Millham, who became the company’s 13th employee in 1999 and was elevated to chief operating officer last year, said he is focused on increasing the effectiveness of the sales and go-to-market divisions he is in charge of, as well as finding new sales opportunities, such as with the recently announced AI products by the company. Before Bret Taylor departed from the firm earlier this year, he assumed some operational and client-facing duties he had previously undertaken, including participation in earnings calls.

The top provider of customer relationship management software, situated in San Francisco, has been considering tactics including lowering the number of salespeople assigned to each deal, using third-party sellers, and stressing productivity like monthly sales objectives, according to Millham. Although it hasn’t implemented a return-to-office mandate, Salesforce also encourages staff members to visit the office more frequently. According to him, attendance at corporate locations has increased dramatically recently.

After falling by 48% in 2022, the stock has increased by 43% this year, ending at $190.06 on Friday in New York, almost fully recovering its worth.

Investors celebrated when the business announced earlier this month that it would hit its margin objectives years sooner than expected. “We feel pretty good about what we’ve been able to deliver so far,” Millham commented before adding, “it’s not a job that’s done by any stretch.”