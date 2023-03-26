Samsung Galaxy F14 5G launched in India

If you are considering purchasing a new low-cost phone for this year, now might be a great time because many smartphone manufacturers are actually releasing their phones and also updating their current models.

Samsung is one of the most reputable phone manufacturers on the market, and many users actually prefer Samsung for both the reliability of the brand and the quality of its software. Samsung introduced its F series smartphone, which has been primarily focused on the budget series lineup, in light of the enormous growth in the market for low-cost phones. After launching numerous F series smartphones every year, we now have a new F series phone, the F14 5G.

If you are thinking to get in hands with a new phone right now, maybe you should have a look at this new phone as it phone does comes with a great set of features that make it a great gaming as well as a multimedia phone to use. So, let’s have a look at the features and then the pricing of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G phone – Specification and Features

Starting with the specification and feature side of the phone, here the phone on the front side comes with a bigger screen that is spread across a 6.6-inch panel. Samsung here has gone with a regular IPS LCD panel which comes with the support for a peak resolution of up to FHD+ and also it supports a 90Hz faster refresh rate too.

Also on the front side, you will find a selfie shooter which is a 13MP regular Selfie camera which is housed in a V-shaped notch. If we move to the rear side, we will find a duo-housed camera, where you will get a 50MP main camera sensor which will be combined with 2MP macro sensors too.

Let’s now move inside, here you will be getting a bigger 6000mAh battery which you can charge by using 25W faster wired charging. On the software side, here you will be getting the latest One UI 5.1 which will be working over the Android 13 and also Samsung is promising to provide two major Android updates combined with 4 years of security updates. If we go to the internals part, here we will get this smartphone getting the support for more than 13 bands and on the chipset side, Samsung is going with an Exynos 1330 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G phone – Price

The pricing of the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G smartphone starts from just Rs. 14,490 where you get the 4GB RAM combined with 128GB of storage and for the 6GB RAM variant combined with the same 128GB of storage, you will be able to get the phone for just Rs. 15,990.