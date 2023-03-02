Even though they just let go of 8,000 people, Salesforce has apparently been paying Matthew McConaughey $10 million year to serve as a “creative adviser”

This year, Salesforce has already eliminated thousands of employees from its workforce. But the cloud software provider may continue to spend millions to capitalise on Matthew McConaughey’s star power. According to sources familiar with the deal, Salesforce allegedly agreed to pay McConaughey $10 million annually to act as its “creative advisor and TV pitchman,” The Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday. But how the agreement was implemented or when it started needs to be clarified. Salesforce representatives denied Insider’s request for comment.

The previous year, McConaughey appeared in the business’ Super Bowl commercial while dressed as an astronaut and riding in a hot air balloon. Salesforce reportedly spent $5 million to air the advertisement, which Benioff thought was a cheap sum to pay given the company’s payroll of 70,000 employees.

According to reports, McConaughey and the artist will. i.am has long been active in the IT sector and has also participated in critical strategic meetings at Salesforce.

Salesforce exceeded Wall street earnings

Over the years, the company’s overt attempts to boost its reputation led to the deal with McConaughey. Although most consumers haven’t dealt directly with Salesforce’s software package, the firm has propelled itself into a famous name—at least in the Silicon Valley bubble—for a marketing approach that depends on big personalities.

The organization started holding a multi-day conference in downtown San Francisco in 2003, and attendees include celebrities, including Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former president Barack Obama. Salesforce exceeded Wall Street earnings projections and provided a better-than-expected forecast, which caused its shares to leap 16% in extended trading on Wednesday. In line with the third quarter, Salesforce’s revenue increased 14% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter, which concluded on January 31. The company’s loss increased to $98 million compared to the same quarter last year from $28 million.

Marc Benioff claimed in January that the business would lay off 10% of its employees

Salesforce’s co-founder and CEO Marc Benioff said in January that the business would lay off 10% of its employees, or more than 7,000 individuals, and the reorganisation plan resulted in $828 million in expenditures for the quarter. At Salesforce, which has been under pressure from a wave of activist investors, including Third Point, Elliott Management, and Starboard Value, profitability has been elevated to a greater priority. According to the announcement, Mason Morfit, CEO of ValueAct Capital, has joined the company’s board. Bret Taylor, who served as co-CEO of Salesforce with Benioff, resigned after the quarter.

Salesforce’s finance executive Amy Weaver described the last 90 days as “very intense” on a conference call with investors.