OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is quietly showing off GPT-5, without explicitly saying so. A recent post on X (formerly Twitter) indicates that the next-generation model is already in his hands and potentially just days away from release.

On August 3, Altman posted: “pantheon is such a good show!” in reference to the animated sci-fi series Pantheon, which explores themes like uploaded consciousness and artificial general intelligence. When a user asked if GPT-5 recommended it, Altman replied with a screenshot, clearly from ChatGPT, showing a list of thought-provoking shows about AI. The version tag at the top read “ChatGPT 5,” confirming the use of GPT-5.

The post format, tone, and recommendations indicate a noticeable leap in quality. The layout appears more structured, and the writing feels more nuanced, traits consistent with an upgraded model. While Altman didn’t directly mention GPT-5 in his tweet, the visuals and context make it clear.

Apart from that, it’s also worth noting that this behaviour aligns with Altman’s past rollout pattern. Ahead of the GPT-4 launch in 2023, he similarly ramped up his public engagement online. It seems the same pattern is repeating now

There are multiple hints on the internet that suggest a launch could be right around the corner, possibly as soon as tomorrow. A leak highlighted by TestingCatalog claims there’s a “high chance GPT-5 will be released on August 5.” The date “5/8” naturally aligns with GPT-5, and there’s been a sudden surge in GPT-5-related livestreams and speculation across YouTube and Reddit.

What GPT-5 Might Bring?

The company has not revealed any details about the GPT-5’s capabilities. But there are some public statements and leaks that give us hints. The forthcoming model is to blend the reasoning strengths of the o-series models (like GPT-4 Turbo and o3) with the multimodal abilities of GPT-4o. It means we can expect more accurate reasoning, improved context handling, and deeper multimodal processing across text, images, and possibly video.

Apart from that, one of the most talked about upgrades is in the expanded context window, possibly reaching up to 1 million tokens. That would allow GPT-5 to handle entire books, research papers, or detailed workflows in a single go.

That's all about GPT-5 for now, but one thing is clear: Altman's recent tweet is more than just a casual TV show recommendation. It looks like the rollout has already begun, with internal testing transitioning to limited use among OpenAI staff. If history is any guide, the public version isn't far behind.