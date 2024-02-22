Sam Bankman-Fried plans to keep new lawyers despite all the legal troubles. US District Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that Sam Bankman-Fried, the former FTX CEO convicted on multiple fraud charges, could retain his new attorneys despite a noted conflict of interest. The attorneys in question, Marc Mukasey and Torrey Young, also represent the former CEO of Celsius Network, adding complexity to the legal landscape.

During a Manhattan federal court session on Wednesday, Bankman-Fried, clad in a brown inmate’s uniform, assured Judge Kaplan that he wanted to stick with his new legal representation, waving his right to “conflict-free representation.” The judge questioned Bankman-Fried thoroughly, receiving affirmative responses with the former CEO’s characteristic simplicity.

Mukasey and Young joined Bankman-Fried’s defense team on January 9, and they are expected to assist him in the sentencing hearing scheduled for late March. Bankman-Fried faces the daunting task of submitting a sentencing memo by February 26, advocating for a lenient sentence compared to the potential prison sentence he could receive.

The Justice Department prosecutors raised concerns about a conflict of interest in early February, highlighting that Mukasey and Young also represent Alex Mashinsky, the former CEO of Celsius Network. Celsius had lent money to Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency fund, leading to intertwined legal complications.

Bankman-Fried was found guilty in November on seven counts of fraud and conspiracy, including defrauding lenders like Celsius. The charges involved misleading documents that portrayed Alameda Research as financially healthy when, in reality, it relied on funds from FTX customers, an exchange controlled by Bankman-Fried. He plans to appeal the verdict.

Legal Shake-up Amidst Conflict Concerns

Former FTX CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, convicted on multiple fraud charges, plans to keep new lawyers, Cohen & Gresser’s Mark Cohen and Christian Everdell. Bankman-Fried intends to be represented by a new legal team, including lawyers Marc Mukasey and Torrey Young, who also represent another former crypto executive, Alex Mashinsky.

U.S. Prosecutors Raise Conflict Concerns

U.S. prosecutors recently expressed concerns about potential conflicts of interest, as Mukasey and Young represent Bankman-Fried and former Celsius CEO Mashinsky. This prompted a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan requesting a hearing on the matter.

Complications Surrounding Celsius Loans

During Bankman-Fried’s trial, evidence revealed that Celsius had loaned money to Alameda Research, a hedge fund linked to FTX. These loans were repaid using FTX customer funds, leading to complications regarding restitution and Alameda Research’s status as a creditor to Celsius. Both FTX and Celsius have filed for bankruptcy.

Bankman-Fried’s Response and Future Plans

Bankman-Fried acknowledged the potential conflict in court and discussed it with appellate counsel Alexandra Shapiro. Despite being behind bars after the guilty verdict, he plans to work with Mukasey and Young on his appeal.

Legal Expert Opinions

Legal experts note that it’s not uncommon for new lawyers with appellate experience to step in after a trial. Ira Lee Sorkin, who represented Bernie Madoff, mentioned that waiving attorney-client privilege for communication between old and new legal teams is standard.

Complications and Ethical Issues

Braden Perry, a former federal enforcement attorney, emphasized that representing clients within the same industry can introduce complications and ethical issues. The dual representation of Bankman-Fried and Mashinsky raises concerns about restitution and Alameda Research’s role as a creditor to Celsius.

Ongoing Legal Battles

While Bankman-Fried is already convicted, Mashinsky awaits trial in January 2025 on charges of fraud and misleading customers. Sam Bankman-Fried’s plans to keep new lawyers amidst conflict concerns reflect the intricate web surrounding the Celsius loans and the intertwined legal battles of crypto executives. As the appeal process unfolds, the crypto community awaits further developments in this complex legal saga.

