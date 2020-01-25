Samosa Singh secured $2.7M in Series-A round led by She Capital

Samosa Singh which is a Bangalore based food, has now secured funding of $2.7 million as a part of its Series A round led by the She Capital. The round also saw participation from the AL Trust, AET Fund, Fireside Ventures, Equanimity Investments.

With this funding round, the company is looking to scale up its operations and product capabilities. The team also has plans to expand into multiple cities and is looking to launch a cloud kitchen model.

“We currently have an average size of 25,000 orders a day and looking to push the capacity further,” says Nidhi Singh, Co-founder, Samosa Singh.

She added, “Samosa Singh was born from a simple realization – in India, leisure time and snack foods are both inextricably linked to the country’s cultural fabric. And what food better exemplifies our country than the versatile samosa. Through Samosa Singh, we’ve found a way to strengthen this bond, and by positioning ourselves as leaders in the under-penetrated and fragmented gourmet, the snack market is poised for immense growth.”

Samosa Singh currently operates in Hyderabad and Bangalore, with plans to establish and consolidate its presence in the Southern Part of India in the coming year.

Speaking of the funding, Shikhar Veer Singh, Co-founder and CEO said in a press statement,

“Passion for our product drives everything we do, and we’re thrilled to have found a set of partners whose ideals align with ours. Their backing and experience will allow us to expand our presence pan-India and increase our production capacity manifold, enabling samosa lovers across the country to experience the change.”

Anisha Singh, Founding Partner, She Capital stated,

“As our first investment, Samosa Singh, led by Nidhi, is a great embodiment of this vision. What excited us about them is the unique insights & innovation that Nidhi & Shikhar bring to one of the most consumed snacks in the country. Building on technology, scientific research & key consumer insights without diluting the experience or quality for end-users is what makes this brand a great bet.We’re excited to partner with them as we make Samosa Singh a house-hold name”

