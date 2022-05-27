Samsung announces Galaxy M13 featuring 50MP Cameras and more

Following a recent leak, Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy M13 in the market. The phone is in the budget segment and replaces the Galaxy M12, released last year. Samsung had already refreshed the design of the new Samsung Galaxy M13 while also upgrading its specifications.

What does Samsung Galaxy M13 feature?

The Samsung Galaxy M13 accompanies another plan on the back. It has an alternate camera island. The smartphone’s square camera island from the ancestor is currently changed to a rectangular island.

It sports a 6.6-inch water-drop indent show, which Samsung calls the Infinity-V board. It is an IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ goal. To review, the more seasoned model had an HD+ screen on to the cameras, and the smartphone sports another 50MP principal focal point with an opening of f/1.8. It is helped by a 5MP super wide sensor and a 2MP profundity focal point. The camera is equipped for recording 1080p recordings at 30fps.

The gadget has an 8MP camera on the front for taking selfies and for doing video calls. In the engine, the Samsung Galaxy M13 has the in-house Exynos 850 octa-center SoC matched with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of inner stockpiling. It likewise has a microSD card space for additional capacity needs. It loads a 5,000mAb battery with the help of 15W quick charging innovation. It accompanies Samsung’s Knox security.

The gadget has a Dolby Atmos speaker arrangement and a side-mounted unique finger impression scanner. It boots on the Android 12 OS and has OneUI Core 4.1 on top of it. A 4G smartphone has double SIM support and furthermore accompanies network choices like Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and NFC. The smartphone likewise has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm earphone jack for sound prerequisites.

Samsung Galaxy M13 – Launched Pricing

Samsung has not uncovered the evaluation of the financial plan smartphone, yet taking into account its ancestor was valued at Rs. 10,499, anticipate that the M13 should cost in much the same way.

At first, the smartphone’s European evaluation will be uncovered and it will be trailed by Indian estimating. Concerning colors, it very well may be bought in Deep Green, Light Blue, and Orange Copper tones.

