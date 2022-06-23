Samsung Australia charged $9.7 million over false water resistance claims

A judicature of Australia passed a ruling on June 23 charging $9.65 million to the Australian unit of Samsung for making false assertions about the water defiance feature in various Galaxy Smartphones put for sale in Australia. This was confirmed by Australia’s Competition Regulator.

The ruling was made after the Corporation’s Australia-based firm accepted that they are misguiding customers about the extent water defiance feature on some of their smartphones. This affirmation came from the firm after a commercial expedition was operated between March 2016 to October 2018, as stated by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The firm was accused of the crime for the first time in July 2019 by the association.

Back then, the ACCC commenced the lawsuit against the Australia-based Samsung firm in the Federal court for misguiding depictions while promoting the water defiance feature of its Galaxy devices which includes the S7, S8, Note 8, and many more. As per the reports of the regulators above and beyond 3 million of these smartphone models were bought by the people in the country.

A member of ACCC claimed that they received more than a hundred reports from customers grieving about their troubling experiences with their Samsung smartphone after it was exposed to water while a number of people complained that their smartphone couldn’t work anymore after water exposure.

Adding further he said that these complaints and assertions made by the customers advocated a significant selling point for these Galaxy Smartphones. It can be assumed that most of the customers who bought the devices might have been exposed to the misguiding promotions by the firm prior to purchasing them.

The chairperson further said that this charge imposed on the company is a big alarm for all other corporates and that their claims about their commodities must be justified.

Thereafter Samsung Australia accepted that if the smartphones of the company were immersed in a swimming pool or any other large water body there was a high chance for the charging port of the device to get damaged and would stop working if the phone is put for charging when it is still wet. It further added that this problem is not in its recent, prevailing models.

The firm said that both Samsung and ACCC accept that after the modifications made in its new models of the Galaxy phones put for sale in Australia from March 2018 were not having any issues due to water exposure.