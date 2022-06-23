Nothing Phone (1) will be sold via Invite-Only Basis

Nothing is getting ready to unveil its own smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1). The firm has shown to be successful with the debut of its TWS earbuds – the Ear (1), and it has recently revealed a lot of information and hyped the launch of its smartphone.

Now, the firm has released a video on its official YouTube channel that explains what we may anticipate from the Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (1) launch will be scheduled on an invite-only basis

The company has stated that the Nothing Phone (1) would first be sold through an invite-only mechanism. Nothing mentions the invite system in the film, which will allow the business to sell its products faster and get the smartphone into the hands of people who deserve it the most.

Interestingly, the invite-only system is not a novel concept, since OnePlus (co-founded by Carl Pei, the inventor of Nothing) used one in its early years. It appears that the firm wishes to repeat the excitement that OnePlus was able to achieve in the past.

According to Pei, Nothing had two options: wait and amass quantities or sell the item when it was ready to sell. The second alternative, an invite-only sales mechanism, was chosen by the corporation. Already, the business has completed another campaign and will shortly dispatch the first batch of 100 Nothing Phone (1) smartphones to the top bidders. It appears that it wishes to maintain the smartphone’s exclusivity, which may or may not work to its advantage.

Nothing Phone (1) Expected Specifications and Pricing

In terms of specifications, the Nothing Phone (1) is expected to be released with an OLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The hardware is expected to have a Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC, at least 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage capacity.

In terms of photography, the forthcoming smartphone is said to include a 50MP dual-camera configuration. The Nothing Phone (1) is believed to be powered by a 4500mAh battery and to offer 45W rapid charging through a USB Type-C connector.

According to existing reports, the Nothing Phone (1) could cost around $399 in Western markets and nearly Rs. 30,000 in India. If this is true, the Nothing smartphone will be competitively priced and will cost less than the iPhone SE 2022.

Also Read: