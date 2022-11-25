Samsung Black Friday Sale: Offers on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy S22

If you want to get a good price on a new Samsung phone, you should look into their Black Friday discounts. The South Korean electronics manufacturer is providing discounts on a number of models, including the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy S22. These offers are only available online and will not be accessible in-store.

We scanned through all of Samsung’s Black Friday advertising to find the best bargains on their most popular gadgets. Whether you want a phone or a tablet, there are several opportunities to save at Samsung during this sale. You may read this post for additional information on each deal, or continue reading for a quick summary with links to further information.

Samsung Black Friday Sale – Deals on Samsung Galaxy Devices

The greatest times to buy gadgets are during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Several manufacturers provide special rates on popular products during this season, allowing you to stock up for the new year while saving money.

Samsung is a key player in the smartphone market, and its Black Friday sales are almost likely going to be a success. Until now, Samsung’s best-selling products have been its flagship foldable lineup, which includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold, and its new S series lineup, which includes the Galaxy S22 Series.

Concerning Samsung’s Black Friday Sale, it has been stated that we will witness limited-time bargains on smartphones and gadgets. The sale has begun and will continue through November 28. If you’re thinking about purchasing the first-rate Galaxy S22 or the Galaxy Flip 4, look at the game plans under.

Samsung is offering a bundle deal on the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, or the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The technology behemoth is offering Rs 10,000 cashback on all bank cards, an additional 10% cashback on Samsung Turn Bank Visas, and the Galaxy Watch 4 Masterpiece (worth Rs 31,999) for Rs 2,999.

If you choose the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the foldable phone will cost you Rs 80,999 (128GB) after a rebate and application welcome agreement worth up to Rs 9,000. The Uniquely personalized Edition (256GB) costs Rs 88,999. You may also take advantage of a no-cost EMI option beginning at Rs 3,750.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is priced at Rs 1,44,999 after a rebate of up to Rs 10,000. This also combines the application welcome offers. There is also a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 6,459.

The Galaxy S22 can be purchased for Rs 52,999, while the Galaxy S22+ can be acquired for Rs 59,999. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is priced at Rs 99,999. There are also rebate and no-cost EMI alternatives available.