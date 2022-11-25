Twitter will introduce its “Verified” service, according to Musk, next week

According to a tweet from Elon Musk on Friday, Twitter will introduce its delayed “Verified” service the following week. The service will come with various colored checks based on the type of account.

The Twitter CEO announced that there would be a “gold check” for businesses. Additionally, a “grey check” for official government accounts. Lastly, the current blue check for people, whether or not they are famous.

Before the check is activated, all verified users will be “manually authenticated,” according to Musk.

Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week. Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

The business magnate described the action as “painful but necessary.”

Musk made his remarks after he was forced to halt the $ 8-a-month Twitter Blue service. This service allowed anyone to subscribe for the blue verification tick due to users abusing the system by impersonating brands and well-known figures.

The introduction of Twitter’s $8 monthly Blue Verified service had been postponed, the CEO announced on Monday. Instead, Twitter will “probably use [a] different color check for organizations than individuals,” according to Musk at the time.

He has now provided specifics on how that would seem. Earlier, Musk had stated that he intended to relaunch Twitter Blue on November 29. However, musk’s most recent schedule places the restart on December 2.

Musk’s contentious restructuring of social media platform includes the creation of a subscription service as a means of generating new money.

Musk has sacked tens of thousands of the firm’s employees and demanded that the surviving staff either agree to put in “long hours at high intensity” or quit.

Prior to now, Twitter stopped paid verifications

Twitter’s $7.99/month Blue subscription service had already been put on hold. However, after users started misusing the site to mimic companies and prominent persons, it was made possible for users to pay for a verification check mark.

The social media platform previously introduced the feature via its iPhone app. It gave users the option to purchase a checkmark that had once been used to denote a verified account. However, Friday saw the Twitter Blue sign-up option removed from the iPhone app.

The swift suspension of the new service shows that CEO Elon Musk’s grand plan to attract new user-based revenue is failing as anticipated.

Due to the expensive subscription service, many pranksters started setting up fake Twitter accounts. It made the site even more conducive to false information. Additionally, multiple checkmarks were used to discredit corporations, governments, and celebrities.

In response to the rash of impersonators, Twitter stated the firm opted to reduce Twitter Blue verification. Further, the service was stopped, and now it will begin with diversifying the type of verification for the account holder.