Curious about how to unlock characters in Multiversus? This game offers a diverse selection of characters, each bringing their own unique abilities and styles to the fray. Warner Bros has crafted an eclectic fighting game that brings together characters from a wide array of franchises. Ever wondered who would win in a fight between Finn the Human and the Iron Giant? Multiversus lets you find out. To improve your chances of winning, you might want to check out our Multiversus tier list.

Experimenting with different characters and their abilities is a big part of the fun. However, if you find a particular free-to-play character that you enjoy, you need to know how to unlock them permanently. The free-to-play characters in Multiversus rotate every two weeks. Once they’re out of rotation, there’s no telling when they’ll be available again. If you want to play a character that’s not currently free, you’ll need to unlock them first.

How to Unlock Characters

If you’re planning on playing Multiversus locally, you’re in luck. All characters and perks are available in local play, making it easy to set up couch tournaments with friends. This also gives you a chance to try out characters before deciding which ones to unlock for online play.

For online play, you start by unlocking Wonder Woman through the tutorial. After that, there are three main ways to unlock characters in Multiversus:

Gold

Gold is the free in-game currency in Multiversus, used to unlock characters. You earn gold simply by playing the game. However, the amount of gold required to unlock each character varies, ranging from 1,500 to 3,000.

You can earn gold by participating in public matches. The amount of gold you receive depends on the outcome of the match and your performance. Winning matches and leveling up will earn you more gold than losing or dropping out. Additionally, other players can reward you with a Multiversus toast for playing well, which gives you an extra 25 gold.

Completing the Multiversus starter missions is another good way to earn gold. These missions grant you a total of 2,000 gold, which is enough to unlock at least one character.

Gleamium

Gleamium is the premium currency in Multiversus and can only be acquired by spending real money. You need 700 Gleamium to unlock any character, regardless of their gold value or popularity.

While you can spend money on Gleamium, the game offers enough opportunities to earn gold, making it possible to unlock characters without spending real money. That said, if you’re eager to get a specific character right away, purchasing Gleamium is an option. You can also get Gleamium by purchasing Multiversus Founder’s Packs, which offer a combination of Gleamium and character tokens.

Character Tokens

Character tokens are another way to unlock characters in Multiversus. These tokens can’t be purchased individually and are only available through Founder’s Packs. Here’s what each Founder’s Pack includes:

Standard Founder’s Pack : 15 character tokens, 300 Gleamium

Deluxe Founder’s Pack : 20 character tokens, 1,000 Gleamium

Premium Founder’s Pack : 30 character tokens, 2,500 Gleamium

Each character in the game can be unlocked with one character token. If you purchase one of the more expensive Founder’s Packs, you can unlock all the characters in the game immediately, with some tokens left over for future characters.

Unlocking characters in Multiversus offers players a variety of methods, from earning gold by playing matches to purchasing Gleamium or using character tokens from Founder’s Packs. This system ensures that all players, whether they prefer to invest time or money, have a way to access their favorite fighters. Whether you’re playing locally with friends or battling it out online, knowing how to unlock characters will help you get the most out of your Multiversus experience