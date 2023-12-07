Attention, Samsung Galaxy fans! There’s cause for celebration for you! Disney+ is offering a complimentary 12-month subscription to a limited number of Galaxy owners, including those who are fortunate enough to possess the most recent Galaxy S23.

People, this is big, big deal! Put an end to the pathetic three-month free trials that come with most smartphones. Disney+ magic for an entire year is Samsung’s big bet.

This offer, however, is limited to our friends in the United Kingdom and Ireland, so there’s a catch. Therefore, even if you don’t live in one of those nations, you should still grab a cup of tea and read about this amazing offer as it may soon be available in your area.

So, how do you claim this amazing offer?

Visit the Samsung Boost website and perform a QR code scan. You’ll be carried away to a fantasy land of deals and giveaways, complete with the much-desired Disney+ membership. To get started, simply sign in with your Samsung account! A unique code will be sent to you to unlock a full year of amazing Disney+ content.

Important things to remember:

The Disney+ offer can only be redeemed via the Samsung link. Here are no nefarious code-during-payment tricks!

Only the standard 1080p Disney+ tier is eligible for this offer. Regretfully, no free 4K streaming.

Shorter subscriptions to other great services like Adobe Lightroom, YouTube Premium, and Xbox Game Pass are also available from Samsung. But nothing compares to Disney+ for an entire year!

Unless you want to continue paying for it, don’t forget to cancel your Disney+ subscription before the free year ends. Via the app settings, canceling is a simple process.

Here’s the full list of eligible devices:

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy S21 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy Note 20 series

Galaxy Note 10 series

Galaxy A83 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A43 5G

Also Read: Tech Gifts You Can Buy For This Christmas 2023

Is this offer better than Apple’s 3-month free Apple TV+ for iPhone buyers?

Of course! Anyday, a full year of Disney+ is preferable to three months of Apple TV+. Furthermore, it is even more abundant than the typical freebies that come with smartphones.

So, what are you waiting for?

Visit the Samsung Boost website to get your complimentary Disney+ membership right now! Take advantage of this limited-time offer to explore an incredible library of films, television series, and documentaries.

Also Read: Sony WH-1000XM5 selling for the Lowest at $250

Conclusion

Imagine yourself curled up on the couch with a hot cup of tea, a warm blanket, and your reliable Samsung Galaxy. With excitement shining in your eyes, you click on the Disney+ app. A year’s worth of captivating tales opens up in front of you with just one tap.

The options are endless, ranging from enduring masterpieces like Cinderella and The Lion King to exhilarating Marvel adventures and the enthralling Star Wars universe.

This is more than just a free subscription—it’s a doorway to nonstop fun, thrilling action, and touching moments. It’s an opportunity to explore new worlds and characters, spark your imagination, and revisit your childhood favorites.

Consequently, don’t let this chance pass you by. Get your complimentary Disney+ membership now to start a journey of amazing entertainment. Recall that this wonderful offer is ephemeral and valuable, much like a shooting star. So seize the opportunity while it lasts, and watch as the Samsung Galaxy’s magic happens. Greetings to all you explorers!

That was all about the recent update by Samsung for their new Galaxy Series smartphones. Are you looking forward for taking advantage of this offer? Do share your thoughts in tee comment section down below.

We often cover the latest stuffs happening all around Technology. So, stay tuned with us on TechStory for more updates.