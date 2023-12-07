Widely recognised as the face of PRIME Hydration drinks alongside Logan Paul, KSI kicked off the influencer boxing trend with amateur bouts against Paul and Joe Weller in 2018. His popularity soared, and he became a key figure in the internet’s influencer-boxing scene. The YouTuber recently stepped into the professional ring against Tommy Fury, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s half-brother, in a bout held in Manchester. Although KSI showed promise in the opening rounds, Fury secured a unanimous decision victory in the six-round contest. Despite the setback, the SIDEMEN star is gearing up for a comeback.

On December 15, KSI is set to face American streamer IShowSpeed in a unique boxing match. It’s worth noting that this showdown isn’t an officially sanctioned bout; instead, the two influencers will spar for charity. The decision to hold the match on the same day as Jake Paul’s fight against Andre August adds an extra layer of intrigue, positioning it as a unique challenge to ‘The Problem Child.’

KSI’s journey as an influencer-boxer has been filled with notable matchups against British rapper Swarmz, internet star FaZe Temperrr, and the recent clash with Tommy Fury, who handed KSI his first-ever loss in October 2023. Despite the setback, KSI remains undeterred and is ready to take on IShowSpeed in what promises to be an engaging sparring session.

When and Where to Watch

The highly anticipated bout between KSI and IShowSpeed is scheduled for Friday, December 15. Fans can catch the action on IShowSpeed’s official YouTube channel for free. The match is strategically set to coincide with Jake Paul’s fight, creating a must-watch evening for fans of influencer boxing.

For those interested in contributing to a charitable cause, fans can send donations during the live stream. All donations will support the Anthony Walker Foundation, an organization committed to tackling racism by providing educational opportunities, victim support services, and promoting equity and inclusion for all.

The live stream is set to kick off at 4 AM GMT / 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT, allowing fans from different time zones to tune in and witness the charitable sparring session between KSI and IShowSpeed.

KSI’s Unsuccessful Appeal

In the aftermath of KSI’s recent defeat to Tommy Fury, controversy surrounded the unanimous decision. Despite a point deduction for shots to the back of KSI’s head, Fury’s win stood. Many spectators found it hard to believe that KSI, in their eyes, had been defeated on points.

KSI, feeling robbed of a victory, immediately appealed the decision. However, the Professional Boxing Association (PBA) rejected the appeal, leaving the result unchanged. KSI’s manager, Mams Taylor, expressed disappointment but affirmed their commitment to continue fighting the decision.

Unsanctioned but Exciting

It’s important to note that the upcoming bout between KSI and IShowSpeed is not an officially sanctioned boxing match. Instead, these two influential figures are coming together for a charitable sparring session. Despite the lack of official sanctioning, the anticipation and excitement surrounding the match are palpable.

Fans eagerly await the clash between these internet icons, knowing that while the bout may not contribute to professional records, it holds significance as a unique event in the influencer boxing landscape. The decision to spar for charity adds a commendable element to the matchup, with all donations supporting the Anthony Walker Foundation’s vital initiatives against racism.

The upcoming sparring session between KSI and IShowSpeed promises to be a captivating event for fans of influencer boxing. As the internet continues to reshape traditional entertainment, these unique matchups provide a fresh and engaging perspective on the world of sports and entertainment. So, mark your calendars for December 15, and get ready to witness KSI and IShowSpeed square off in the ring for a good cause.