Samsung Exynos 1080 to be showcased on 12th November

Samsung has faced quite a backlash this year because of their underpowered Exynos counterparts to Snapdragon in S20 series. And by some leaks and renders it is predictable that their 2100 series chips will be a huge upgrade from the Exynos 990. But as of now, we have to be content with the announcement of Samsung Exynos 1080, which is an upgrade to the Exynos 980. As per official statements, the chip is going to be unveiled on 12th November.

About Samsung Exynos 1080

The Samsung Exynos 1080 is a massive jump even from the Exynos 990 though it is intended to be an upgrade to the Exynos 980. According to the leaked benchmark scores, it even surpasses the Snapdragon 865 and 865+. The processor is based on ARM’s latest Cortex-A78 CPU and the Mali-G78 GPU for graphical purposes.

According to ARM, the use of the A-78 itself results in a 20% more performance as compared to the A-77. The chipset is based on a 5nm processor and also has an in-built 5g modem. As we talked about surpassing the Snapdragon 865+, the Exynos 1080 scores 693,600 points on Antutu. This is around a 7% increase then Snapdragon 865+ score at 648,871 points.

Whose successor will 1080 chip be?

Samsung has not officially said anything on which chipsets successor the Exynos 1080 will be. But the speculation on various sites points that it will be an upgrade to the Exynos 980. Taking a little perspective on the same the Exynos 980 was a mid-range chip for Samsung and was used in A-series lineup. The chip score a mediocre 326,029 in Antutu while its upgrade is scoring more than double. So, I am not sure and can’t affirm the theory.

Again the leaks of the presence of another chip that is the Exynos 981 is added reason why I doubt this. Well, if the Exynos 1080 will be a successor to the 980 then which devices will use the Exynos 981? Maybe the budget devices. But the strong rumours of the launch of the Exynos 2100 series chip for S21 lineup makes it quite probable for the Exynos 1080 to be an upper-midrange chipset.

For now, we can’t be sure about any of the theories and have to wait and see. But, if the A-series lineup from 2021 arrives with the powerful Exynos 1080, it will be quite a hit. Let’s wait for the launch on 12th Nov and see if Samsungs points/announces the predecessor of the chip.

What are your thoughts on the same? let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative do like and share it with your friends.

Read: Google Meet adds new image background feature