Samsung Galaxy A series event scheduled for today -Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung is poised to hold its new Galaxy A-series event today when new smartphones are likely to be unveiled. It is possible that the Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A33 5G phones would be announced in India, given that the company has previously introduced the Galaxy A53 in the nation.

All three smartphones were recently released in the worldwide market, thus the other two are likely to make their appearance today. If you’re interested in learning more about the Galaxy A series devices, keep reading. Today, at 12:30 p.m., the event will commence. Samsung has already offered a live broadcast link for the newest Galaxy A series event, which can be seen on the company’s official YouTube website.

According to last year’s pricing, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G may cost around Rs 25,000 in India, while the Galaxy A73 may cost less than Rs 40,000. To remember, the Samsung Galaxy A72 was priced at Rs 34,999, while the Galaxy A52 was priced at Rs 26,499. The pricing range given above is purely speculative, therefore consumers should take it with a grain of salt.

In a few hours, we’ll learn the official price of the Samsung Galaxy A73 And Galaxy A33 5G. Because both devices were only recently released in the worldwide market, Samsung is unlikely to change the specs. The Indian variations may have the same set of attributes.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G – What’s inside?

To begin, the Samsung Galaxy A73 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The supporting display for the smartphone is Full HD+. It contains a Snapdragon CPU, as opposed to the Exynos SoC found in the Galaxy A53. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 chipset powers the device.

There is a quad back camera configuration for photography, which includes a 108-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 5-megapixel sensors for depth and macro pictures.

A 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls can be found on the front. Both Galaxy A-series smartphones from Samsung will be coming with pre-installed Android 12.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G – What’s inside?

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy A53 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. Only a refresh rate of 90Hz is supported by the panel. It has a single-punch-hole display.

It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1280 chipset, which supports 5G. Adding to that, the smartphone also does features up to 8GB of RAM alongside 128GB of internal storage as well.

It includes the same 5,000mAh battery under the hood as well as 25W quick charging compatibility. Customers, on the other hand, do not receive a 25W charger as part of the deal and must purchase it separately.

At the back, there’s a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you will also get to see a 13-megapixel selfie shooter camera.

