Samsung Galaxy A14 smartphone specification leaked online

It’s been a while since we didn’t get to see such an affordable range of smartphones making their way to launch officially! Talking about the budget-level smartphone, it’s been speculated that soon we will see the Korean smartphone giant, Samsung is said to launch their new budget-friendly smartphone which is the Samsung Galaxy A14 smartphone. There are many users who have been waiting for this smartphone to launch but prior to the official launch itself, we have the smartphone spotted on the Geekbench listing.

Within the Geekbenck listing, we have details about the battery as well as the camera being leaked online for this upcoming Samsung Galaxy A14 smartphone. If you are also looking to buy a new smartphone then you can have a look at this article, as here we have brought complete details you should know about this upcoming Galaxy A14 smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A14 leaked on Geekbench

As we mentioned above, this Samsung Galaxy A14 was spotted for the first time on the Geekbench listing website where we got the details about the camera as well as the battery featured in this smartphone.

Talking more about the leaks, on the battery side, this new smartphone will be shipped with the model number EB-BA146ABY, where it’s been said that this smartphone will be shipping with a bigger battery of up to 5000 mAh in capacity and also speculated to features faster wired charging as well. However, we don’t have any leaked updates about the faster-wired charging which will be coming in 25W.

Next, we have reported about the camera department of the smartphone where it’s been said that this smartphone will be featuring a bigger camera sensor where a big 50MP main camera sensor has been speculated to be featured on the rear side. Also, it’s been said that we will see a trio-housed camera on the rear side where there will be an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle sensor and then a dedicated Macro or telephoto camera as well.

Samsung Galaxy A14 leaked Specification

We also have leaks about the specification side of this Samsung Galaxy A14 smartphone where it’s been said that this smartphone is said to feature a bigger screen coming with a 6.8-inch LCD display that will be supporting a peak resolution of FHD+.

The Geekbench listing for this smartphone also leaks the details about the processor where it’s been said that this smartphone could feature a budget-friendly chipset which will be an Helio G80 SoC. This chipset will be paired with performance efficiency Mali G52 GPU As well. Also, this smartphone will be coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and will provide storage for up to 128GB