Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 tipped to ship with a built-in S Pen

Previously, we got to see Korean smartphone giant, Samsung launching their new flagship foldable smartphone where the fourth generation Samsung Galax Z Fold made its way to launch back in August 2022. With the previous model, this smartphone features a great design coupled with a good range of specifications and camera features. After launching the previous generation Galaxy Z Fold smartphone, now we already have reports for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 where we have leaks about its specification, and design has emerged out. One of the main features which have been expected to be featured in this foldable is that it will be getting the support for Samsung S pen and also will be shipping with a dedicated S-Pen in the box. Let’s now have a deep look into the new leaks for this upcoming foldable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaked to feature a built-in S Pen

For the people who aren’t aware! Samsung had previously planned to bring support for a dedicated S-Pen but due to come technical constraints, the support for S-Pen was not brought for Z Fold 4. However, it looks like Samsung has worked on the technical issue, and now finally it is said to feature and get the support for S-Pen Stylus for this upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5.

However, with the support for the S pen, we feel that this will be affecting the pricing of the smartphone as well. , There will be a hike in the price of the smartphone.

We have reports claiming that there will be more improvement on other aspects of the smartphone which says that this smartphone will be coming with a new hinge mechanism.

We also have reports claiming that this new upcoming foldable will be a big game changer after its release. Although, this smartphone will be featuring a bigger 8-inch screen where you will be to use the S-Pen.

We also have leaks coming out about the camera specification where it’s been said that there will be an upgrade on the camera side where this smartphone is said to feature a bigger camera sensor of 200cMP main camera which will be coupled with a 12MP Ultrawide angle sensor and then there will be also a 10MP dedicated telephoto sensor as well.

Also, we have reports claiming that there will be an improvement on the battery where it’s been said to feature a bigger battery of up to 5000 mAh in capacity, and also, this smartphone will be coupling a faster-wired charging of up to 50W or more. Although, we will have to wait a little longer to get confirmed update.