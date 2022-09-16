Tekken 8 Confirmed for PlayStation 5

Sony has confirmed Tekken 8 for PlayStation 5 on the latest State of Play Livestream. This was a rumor that has been circulating on the internet for a few months now, but it seems like it has finally been confirmed. This is because there were some reports from Amazon Japan showing that Tekken 8 will be available for PlayStation 5.

The Tekken franchise is one of the most popular fighting games in the world. It has been around for over 20 years and has a large fan base that is eagerly waiting for its next installment. The last Tekken was released in 2015 and it’s about time for a new release. The game was confirmed by Bandai Namco to be coming to PlayStation 5, with no release date set yet but we hope to hear more soon.

Tekken 8 is a fighting game that was announced at the State of Play event. It will be available for PlayStation 5 and PC. The game will include new fighters with new sets of moves and gameplay mechanics. The announcement was met with mixed reactions from fans, with some welcoming the new installment and others showing disappointment that the game would be a next-gen title and would not be released on Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4.

Tekken 8 is a fighting game developed and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. Tekken 8 was announced at the State of Play event by Bandai Namco. Tekken 7 is currently on the market and has been for some time. Tekken 8 will be a direct sequel to this game and is scheduled for release soon. The announcement was made during a panel about fighting games with some of the developers from Bandai Namco who were present at the event. The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

This announcement makes it clear that Bandai Namco is not done with their fighting franchises yet as they have been releasing new content regularly since 2018 and they are continuing to do so with Tekken 7 still being one of their most popular games.

The game will be developed by Bandai Namco and is scheduled to be released soon. It has not yet been confirmed if there will be any exclusive content for PlayStation 5 players or any other console exclusives. While there is no release date yet just a ‘Stay Tuned’ banner we are hoping to hear more about the game at the Tokyo Game Show 2022, which is scheduled to happen later this year.