Samsung Galaxy A24 Specification tipped prior to official launch

South Korean giant, Samsung has been working towards bringing new and improved versions of A series smartphones within the Indian as well as global smartphone markets.

As mentioned above, currently we have a new update claiming that soon we will get to see the Korean giant launching their new smartphone called the Galaxy A24 within the market. However, before the official launch is confirmed and makes its way to the public, we already have specifications and features being leaked online.

If you are also waiting for this smartphone’s release then here we have got you covered with everything you should know about the Galaxy A24 smartphone. Let’s take a deep dive into it:

Samsung Galaxy A24 Smartphone – Leaked Specification

Talking about the specification side of the Samsung Galaxy A24 smartphone, it’s going to be among the leading budget ranger smartphones. This new smartphone has been leaked officially by a Vietnamese publication where it’s been said that this smartphone will be launched as a successor model to the already launched Galaxy A23 smartphone.

Getting to the specification side, this smartphone is said to feature a bigger screen in the front where we will get to see a bigger AMOLED panel which will be spread across 6.4-inches also this display comes with the support for a peak resolution of FHD+ and also a faster refresh rate of up to 90Hz.

Now getting to the processor side, this smartphone is speculated to come with a faster Samsung-made chipset which is the new Exynos chipset called the Exynos 7904 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A23 was launched with a Qualcomm chipset which is the Snapdragon 680 SoC. However, this year we have had reports claiming that Samsung will be going with their in-house chipset.

This powerful chipset has been coupled with a faster RAM of up to 6GB in capacity and also faster storage of up to 64GB as well. To provide you with better photographic capabilities, this smartphone will be coupling a trio of cameras on the rear side, where we will see a main 48MP sensor that will be supporting OIS also with the main sensor, we have an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Sensor and then you will also get a 5MP tertiary camera sensor. After the rear side, now we have a front-facing camera, where you will get to see a 16MP selfie shooter.

Providing the best camera and display features, you will also get a higher capacity battery which will be in 4000mAh in capacity. This bigger battery will be coupled with 15W of faster-wired charging as well.