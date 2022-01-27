Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G speculated to happen soon

Samsung is preparing to release many new smartphones in the Galaxy A series. The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G smartphones are the topic of discussion. These smartphones have been verified by the Bluetooth SIG group and are scheduled to be released soon.

Aside from that, it appears that the future Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G, will be released in India shortly since they have been seen on the BIS certification site. Given that their predecessors, the Galaxy A32 and Galaxy A52, were released last year, it stands to reason that they will be available shortly.

Leaked details for Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G

According to a listing on the Bluetooth SIG website obtained by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy A33 may be available in three varieties with model numbers SM-A336B, SM-A336E, and SM-A336M. The Galaxy A53 has also been seen in two variants: SM-A536B and SM-A536E.

According to the listing, both the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G smartphones will include Bluetooth 5.1 and allow dual SIM cards. While Samsung has not officially stated that it is developing these new smartphones, a number of sources have detailed what we may anticipate from them. Let us have a look at it from here.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Rumored Specifications

When it comes to the Galaxy A33 5G, it is expected to include a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera sensor. The gadget is likely to have an IP67 water and dust-resistant rating.

According to a leaked render of the forthcoming Samsung smartphone, it would include a quad-camera arrangement at the back with a 48MP main camera sensor. The Galaxy A33 5G will also have a 13MP front camera sensor, a 3.5mm headphone connector, and a 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Rumored Specifications

The next Galaxy A53 5G, on the other hand, is expected to have a 6.46-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a fingerprint sensor beneath the display. It was rumored that the smartphone will include an Exynos 1200 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space. A 64MP triple-camera set in the back, a 32MP selfie camera sensor, and a 5000mAh battery are also on the way.

Also Read: