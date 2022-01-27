Motorola Frontier 22 with 200MP Camera, 144Hz P-OLED, 25W Wired Charging leaked

The Motorola “Frontier” flagship phone was leaked a little over a week ago, promising a slew of incredible specs, including a 200 MP camera. A fresh report has heightened interest in the phone dubbed the “Frontier 22.”

WinFuture.de, a German magazine, has published renderings and information for a speculated Motorola smartphone. As previously stated, the renderings depict a hole-punch cutout in the middle of the display. In addition, the device is shown with a triple back camera configuration and an LED flash.

Leaked specifications for Motorola Frontier 22

The next Motorola gadget is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SM8475 CPU. According to Roland Quandt of Winfuture, the chipset might be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 “Plus” SoC.

The gadget is believed to contain up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone might be available with three RAM and storage configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM +256GB storage.

The Motorola Frontier 22 dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone will, according to the leak, come pre-installed with Android 12. The Frontier 22 will include a 6.67-inch 144 Hz FHD+ curved P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a DCI-P3 color gamut, according to Roland Quandt. There’s also a chance that the display may support HDR10.

As part of its triple rear camera system, the Motorola Frontier 22 is believed to contain a 200MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP wide-angle sensor, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. Motorola is also said to include a 60MP selfie camera on the next smartphone.

The phone’s connection options are said to include Wi-Fi 6E, a USB Type-C connector, NFC, GPS, and Bluetooth v5.2. Stereo speakers and three microphone arrays are almost certainly going to be incorporated.

The Motorola Frontier 22 is likely to incorporate a fingerprint sensor. In addition, the smartphone might include a 4,500 mAh battery with 125W cable charging and 50W wireless charging.

Leaked pricing for Motorola Frontier 22

The Motorola Frontier 22 Pro is projected to cost between $500 and $600, which is around Rs. 45,001. We will be updating you with more details in the future. Until that, stay tuned with us on TechStory for more details in the future.

Also Read: