Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptops launched officially online

At the Mobile World Congress, Samsung unveiled a number of new items. The business announced the Galaxy Book 2 series of Windows 11 laptops. The latest gadgets are known as the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360.

When it comes to the new Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptops, they not only deliver upgraded hardware and software, but also specific features that will take security and performance to the next level. Notably, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro includes Wi-Fi 6E and 5G connection, according to an official infographic published by Samsung.

This ensures that you are always connected to the internet, no matter where you are. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptops also have a battery life of up to 21 hours, which is plenty to power your work throughout the day. These gadgets have top-of-the-line Intel Evo 12th Gen Core i7/i5 CPUs and all the connections you’d need to connect to a device. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is secured-core PC-certified for improved security.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 laptop is a 2-in-1 device. That is, like its predecessor, there is a hinge that allows you to fold the laptop into a tablet, as well as the power of the S-Pen. The FHD Super AMOLED display, which generates rich and punchy colors, will further enhance content consumption.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro features 360 FHD Camera

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, according to Samsung, has the finest camera and audio you’ve ever seen in a Galaxy Book. With its 1080p FHD camera, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 provides the greatest video call experience. A fingerprint scanner is even embedded into the power button for further security.

Furthermore, Samsung has made significant efforts to provide the finest security available on its Galaxy Book 2 Pro series laptops. Your Galaxy Book 2 Pro laptop is intended to thwart assaults on your OS when surfing, and it monitors and defends your PC at the firmware level, providing hardware security to protect your data and content.

The laptops will be offered in certain areas beginning in April 2022. Check out our hands-on with the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 in the video below, and let us know if you plan to buy one.

Also Read: