Samsung Galaxy S22 with 45W charging leaked before 7th Feb launch

Samsung has scheduled the upcoming Unpacked event for February 9, where it will debut the next-generation Galaxy S22 series as well as the top Tab S8 lineup. The normal Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are likely to be part of the future Galaxy S22 series.

Meanwhile, various leaks and certification sites have disclosed crucial specifications for the Galaxy S22 series smartphones. Now, ahead of the formal release, the newest information has validated the charging rates of the Galaxy S22 series.

45W Charging Speed leaked for Samsung Galaxy S22 Series

The Galaxy S22 lineup’s devices have now been seen on the DEMKO certification platform, exposing the charging rates. The basic Galaxy S22 with the SM-S901E model number is believed to offer 25W charging technology, while the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra are said to support 45W charging.

In terms of battery capacity, the normal variation will have a 3,700 mAh battery, the Galaxy S22+ will have a 4,500 mAh battery, and the Ultra model will have a bigger 5,000 mAh battery than the other two variants. Furthermore, all Galaxy S22 versions are expected to enable wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Specifications for Samsung Galaxy S22 Series

In terms of functionality, the Galaxy S22 series will be powered by both Snapdragon and Exynos CPUs (depending on the region). The Ultra variant will most likely sport a 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will include a built-in pen as well as a hole-punch cutout in the top-center to house the 40MP front-facing camera sensor.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will include a 108MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and two 10MP telephoto camera sensors on the back. Furthermore, both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will include a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.57′′ sensor size and an f/1.8 aperture. A 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide angle lens will supplement the primary lens. The base model will have a 6.1-inch display, while the Plus model will have a 6.6-inch display.

Leaked pricing for Samsung Galaxy S22 Series

Separately, Anthony (@TheGalox_) just published the cost of Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones in the United States. The Galaxy S22 is expected to cost $799, while the Galaxy S22+ will cost $999. Finally, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to have a starting price of $1,199.

The cost of the Galaxy Tab S8 devices was also revealed by the same source. The base model is expected to cost $649. (roughly Rs. 48,700). The next Unpacked event is set to begin on February 9 at 10 a.m. ET (8 p.m. IST). Although Samsung has not disclosed which goods would be unveiled during the event. The official invitation has a pink-colored “S” letter, confirming the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series.

