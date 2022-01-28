Complete details about upcoming first betas of iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 15.4

Apple has published the first beta of iOS 15.4, which has a number of tweaks and enhancements for iPhone users. There is now support for utilising Face ID while wearing a mask, as well as Universal Control, new emoji, and other features. Check out the list below for a rundown of all the new features in iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and more.

Everything about iOS 15.4

Face ID mask support

One of the most significant changes in iOS 15.4 is the ability to use Face ID while wearing a mask. Apple first included support for unlocking your iPhone with your Apple Watch while wearing a mask last year, but it’s now taking the functionality a step further by removing the Apple Watch requirement entirely.

Before you even boot into iOS 15.4, you’ll be offered the opportunity to set up a Face ID with a mask. Face ID is “most accurate when set up for full-face recognition alone,” according to Apple, but it can also “recognize the distinctive characteristics surrounding the eye area” to verify if you’re wearing a mask.

If you opt to enable mask-wearing Face ID functionality, Apple will walk you through the Face ID setup procedure. This is comparable to the first Face ID setup procedure when setting up a new iPhone. If you use spectacles, you may scan your face with and without your glasses for more accuracy.

Universal Control

Universal Control has finally arrived after several delays. This functionality allows you to utilize the same keyboard, mouse, and trackpad to manage your Mac and iPad. In the most recent betas of iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3, Universal Control is enabled by default.

More Changes

There’s a new Wallet widget that displays your Apple Card balance and data. Here’s an example:

If you’re using AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones and receive a call, the audio quality will be the standard Bluetooth audio quality while the ringtone is playing. Only when you answer the phone will the audio quality degrade.

Over 30 new emoji have been added to iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4, including melting and peeping faces, trolls, and more.

The built-in sharing sheet now includes SharePlay as an option. Please keep in mind that this will only display in apps that enable SharePlay.

When both buds and case are displayed, but the buds are in distinct states, the AirPods floating card now displays a small (R)/(L) and charging case icon.

You can now customise what appears in the TV app’s “Up Next” display, including options for a “Still Frame” or “Poster Art.”

You now can customise what occurs when you “Left Corner Swipe” and “Right Corner Swipe” in the Notes app. There are three options: Quick Note, Screenshot, and Off.

