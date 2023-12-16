The year 2023 was really good for smartphone makers where every smartphone topped the charts with their smartphone sales, the same applies to the Korean-based giant, Samsung who also had a great year with their flagship to even budget-friendly phone sales. The flagships from the Galaxy S23 series to even the budget-friendly Galaxy M series saw a huge increase in their sales numbers.

Fast forward to the coming year, the Korean-based giant has been working towards topping the sales charts again and this is where the much anticipated premium flagship, the Galaxy S23 FE smartphone’s official details coming out!

Right now, the Korean-based giant is working on two phones which include the flagship, the Galaxy S24 series, and even the anticipated and, much-awaited, Galaxy S23 FE phone which will be a new add-up on the entire FE lineup of smartphones.

The Galaxy S23 FE has been among the much-anticipated phones for the year for the phone has been known for its best pricing combined with the best spec.

So, without any further ado, let’s now move to the latest confirmed and leaked details for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE – Listed on Flipkart Product Page

Let’s now move to the latest details’ for the upcoming new flagship killer phone, the Galaxy S23 FE.

As far as leaks are concerned, it’s been said that the smartphone will be coming with the power of Qualcomm’s flagship chipset called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, making it the right choice for people who are looking for the flagship experience inside the pocket-friendly smartphone and don’t want an Exynos chipset phone anymore.

Talking more about this phone, yes things are now moving towards becoming official as now Flipkart has announced a hint that they will be selling this new phone. Already, a product page for the Galaxy S23 FE has been announced with the tagline “The New Epic”.

Well, there is nothing such confirmed right now! But, the hint and the product page clearly that we will see this phone coming with the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which will give the extra power and efficient over the existing Exynos chipset smartphone.

Nothing more such details have been confirmed but, yes the images of the phone in Purple color have emerged showing how beautiful the phone is. The phone also comes with the power of the Adreno 730 GPU as well.

Also Read: Google Pixel 7 Pro Sale with an Additional SECRET OFFER – Checkout

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE – Specification and Features

If we move to the specific side, yes we can say that things have been confirmed now, concerning the officially revealed product page of the phone.

Flipkart’s Product Page for Samsung Galaxy S23 FE shares that the phone will be coming with a 6.3-inch spread display which will be a Dynamic AMOLED Panel and supports up to FULL HD+ resolution.

Over and above, the phone also comes with a 120Hz faster refresh rate too. The phone will come with a trio-housed camera on the rear end where you will be getting a 50MP main sensor combined with 12MP Ultrawide and also an 8MP telephoto sensor too.

The main sensor here comes with dedicated OIS stabilization support too. On the front side, you will be getting a regular 10MP selfie shooter.

Also Read: LOOT DEALS – Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 for Huge PRICE SLASH

The phone comes with 8GB of RAM with the combination of faster storage as well and then the battery is a bigger 4500mAh battery that can be charged with 25W of faster wired charging and 15W wireless charging too.

Moving to the software side, you get the latest Android update and Samsung is offering to give OS updates for the next four years and security patches for the next 5 years.