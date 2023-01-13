If you are seeking to purchase a new Samsung Galaxy S23 Series smartphone this year and are unsure about the color options available for this year’s new Galaxy S series devices.

So, if you have also pre-ordered the forthcoming Galaxy S23 Series. Then, certainly, this is something you should be aware of. Let’s take a look at what this Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphone may contain.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series – Color Options Revealed

The leak comes from a prominent tipster named Roland Quandt, who has leaked a new set of photos that are really Press Images, indicating that the leaked colors have been validated.

However, we do not have any photographs that show the entire smartphone, but we can confirm one thing in general: the smartphone will be available in four distinct color variants.

As per Roland’s leaks, Samsung will be naming the new colors for the Galaxy S23 series:

Botanic Green

Cotton Flower

Mystic Lilac

Phantom Black

Only the hue of the smartphone’s metal rims has been released, as shown in the photograph. However, we can reveal that the smartphone will have a distinct glossy surface, giving it a more premium look.

There are only a few days till the official Galaxy Unpacked Event, so we will keep you updated as additional leaks and developments become available.

What will the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Feature?

If you’ve been wondering what the next Galaxy S23 series would have. According to rumors, the smartphone would have a larger screen on the front side.

We may predict that the smartphone will have a larger screen, with the base edition starting with a 6.1-inch display and the larger variant, which will most likely be the S23 Ultra, with a larger 6.-78 panel.

Moving on to the internals, it’s been said that the smartphone would come with a new newest flagship chipset onboard, with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC onboard. Yes, there might be no Samsung Exynos chipset.

On the camera front, it’s been claimed that the Ultra model would have a dedicated larger camera sensor on the back, with a 200MP sensor inside.

As of now, there is no update on what will be pricing but we strongly feel that these new phones will be launched to compete strongly with its competition which as of now are the latest iPhones, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro models.

So to compete will definitely be going aggressively on the pricey side, as of now we can assume that the pricing will be remaining quite the same as its predecessor models.