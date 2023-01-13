Samsung planning to make only two S model from 2024

When it comes to purchasing a new premium phone, you may be torn between acquiring a new iPhone or a new Android, isn’t it? On the one hand, you will be able to enjoy all of the premium features but will be limited to the Apple ecosystem, and on the other hand, you will be able to personalize your phone to any core, and in reality, Android has been more broadly accepted than iPhones! So, which one should you choose?

Pricing is important in many price-centric economies, such as India, and if any phone succeeds on the pricing front, it will gain sales.

The rivalry became fierce when Apple began making iPhones in India, which allowed them to reduce expenses and overall pricing, but this has become a source of anxiety for other smartphone manufacturers, particularly Samsung!

Throughout these years, Samsung’s flagship series, the Galaxy S models, have had a significant increase in market sales, indicating that the business is quite confident in its smartphone. However, to compete with behemoths like Apple, it appears that Samsung will eliminate one model from its whole Galaxy S series in 2024.

So, what does all of this mean? It means that instead of three versions, the Galaxy S series will only have two starting in 2024. So, does this indicate that the Galaxy S23 will be the last of the Galaxy S series phones to be released? Let’s have a look at what the leaks have to say:

Samsung Galaxy S Models in 2024 to include two models

Well, Samsung is about to debut the Galaxy S23 series, but according to sources, Samsung has kept its research and development team busy working on something new for their next year’s S models.

According to rumors, the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S models in 2024 would just include two distinct versions, perhaps abandoning the plus variation.

The new phones for 2024 will be known as the DM1 and DM2. We believe that the DM1 will be the standard Samsung Galaxy S24 and the DM2 will be the high-end Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Does this mean no Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus in 2024?

We may deduce from the codenames that no additional Galaxy S24 Plus smartphones will be released, and that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus may be the last phone to be released under the Plus variety.

On the other hand, we would suggest that these are simply mere leaks, so take it with a grain of salt for the time being. However, the Galaxy S23 series will be available on February 1st of this year.