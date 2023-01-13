Apple iPhone 15 Pro To Ditch Physical Buttons & Use Taptic Engine

The iPhone 14 series has recently been released to the public, with significant improvements over its predecessor, the iPhone 13 series. But, hey, Apple has already begun pre-development work on the future and, in fact, this year’s iPhone 15 series. One of the claims was that the top-end iPhone 15 Pro will forego physical buttons in favor of the upgraded Taptic engine for volume control.

As the phone has progressed through the pre-development stages, we have received details on what the smartphone will have this year. But, hey let’s have a look at what the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Ultra will possibly feature for this year.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Ditching Volume Buttons & Use Taptic Engine Instead

So, as we said that the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro will be coming with a new improvement on the hardware side, where it’s been said that the engineers of the iPhones have been working towards improvising their existing Tactic Engine.

Here, it’s been said that the Tactic Engine will be improvised to the extent that it will be able to recognize click which can be used for volume increase, and decrease, and also for power turn on and off. The leak came out from a popular Apple tipster named Ming-Chi Kuo.

Numerous people have speculated whether Apple intends to produce a portless/buttonless iPhone sometime, and indeed the choice to eliminate the volume and power button buttons potentially leads towards the new destiny.

(1/6)

My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 28, 2022

Apple offers a number of the greatest haptic feedback in the industry. The iPhones, along with the Mac, have all been nothing short of spectacular in terms of technological advances.

Because if you’re hunting for that too, you can’t tell there is no button. Nonetheless, essentially removing traditional buttons using haptics will indeed represent a significant difference in consumer experience, therefore we’ll need to put it on hold to see how that works out.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro – What does it feature?

As of now, it’s been said that the iPhone 15 Pro will be coming with a lot of improvements. Here, again it’s been said that the smartphone will be featuring a bigger screen that will be spread across 6.7 inches.

Also, you will get to see a bigger improvement on the camera side. Also, it’s been said finally Apple will be adding a dedicated Type-C port.

And also, this time we might see all of the models of the iPhone 15 series including the iPhone 15 Pro will be featuring the new Dynamic Island display.