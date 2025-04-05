Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge has been the subject of numerous leaks and speculations, particularly concerning its release date and pricing. Recent reports suggest that the device is slated for an official unveiling on April 16, 2025, in South Korea, with availability expected in May 2025.

Initial rumors indicated an April launch for the Galaxy S25 Edge. However, subsequent reports from reputable sources like Ice Universe indicated a postponement to May or June. More recent information points to a May 13, 2025, release date, with an online-only presentation planned. It’s unclear if the device will hit retail shelves in the same month.

Pricing Details

In terms of pricing, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be positioned between the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Reports from South Korea suggest that the 256GB variant will be priced at KRW 1,500,000 (approximately $1,030), while the 512GB variant will cost KRW 1,630,000 (approximately $1,120).

In Europe, the device is anticipated to be priced between €1,200 and €1,300 for the 256GB model, and between €1,300 and €1,400 for the 512GB version.

This pricing strategy places the S25 Edge closer to the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra, which starts at $1,299 in the US.

Design and Specifications

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a super-slim design, measuring just 5.84mm in thickness and weighing 162 grams. It is rumored to sport a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a balance between the standard S25 and S25+ models. Under the hood, the device is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The camera setup may include a 200MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the front-facing camera is expected to be 12MP. The device is also anticipated to house a 3,900mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.

Limited Availability

Samsung is reportedly planning a limited initial release of 40,000 units for the Galaxy S25 Edge, with production set to ramp up in the following weeks. This limited availability suggests that the device may be targeted at a niche market segment, possibly due to its unique design and premium pricing.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is shaping up to be a notable addition to the Galaxy S25 lineup, offering a sleek design and high-end specifications. With its anticipated release in May 2025 and pricing positioned between the S25+ and S25 Ultra, the S25 Edge aims to cater to consumers seeking a premium, slim-profile smartphone. However, potential buyers should be aware of its limited initial availability and premium pricing.