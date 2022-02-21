Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series launched officially online

Samsung just revealed the Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets, as well as the Galaxy S22 series, which debuted in India. In the country, Samsung has now officially revealed the Galaxy Tab S8 line, which includes the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra. All three tablets are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU and come preloaded with Android 12, 45W quick charging, and a 120Hz display.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series – Specifications

Starting with the standard Galaxy Tab S8, it sports an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with a resolution of 25601600 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The tablet has up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and an 8,000 mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 sports a dual-rear camera arrangement with a 13MP primary and a 6MP ultra-wide lens for imaging.

Other features include a 12MP front-facing camera sensor, a fingerprint sensor on the side, and so forth. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ has a 12.4-inch sAMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels. The Tab S8+ has a bigger 10,090mAh battery, but it still has the same storage options (up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB) as the normal Galaxy Tab S8. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ sports the same 13MP + 6MP dual-rear camera configuration as the Galaxy Tab S8, as well as a 12MP front camera.

That both Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ enable up to 1TB of extra storage expansion. The Galaxy Tab S8+, on the other hand, includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. Finally, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960×1848 pixel) Super AMOLED display with 240ppi pixel density and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It has up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The Ultra model receives the same dual-camera image configuration as the other two types. It does, however, include a 12MP dual-camera arrangement on the front. Other highlights include an in-display fingerprint sensor, AKG-tuned quad stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos capability, and an 11,200 mAh battery pack.

Price & Release Date of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series

The country of India The pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 starts at Rs. 58,999 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs. 70,999 for the 5G edition. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 74,999 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs. 87,999 for the 5G edition. The W-Fi model of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra costs Rs. 108,999, while the 5G model costs Rs. 122,999.

The Samsung Galaxy tablet and Galaxy Tab S8+ will be available in Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold color variants, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will only be available in Graphite. Between February 22 and March 10, interested purchasers may pre-order the Galaxy Tab S8 series via the company’s official website. The sale will begin across the country on March 11.

