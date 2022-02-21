RedMagic 7 Smartphone series launched – Specifications and pricing

ZTE-supported REDMAGIC has introduced its latest gaming smartphones, the REDMAGIC 7 and the REDMAGIC 7 Pro. Both varieties are now on the market in China, the company’s native market.

Specifications for the REDMAGIC 7 Series

The Red Magic 7 series features a 6.80-inch touchscreen display with a 1,080×2,400 pixel resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Red Magic 7 features 8GB of RAM, whilst the Red Magic 7 Pro has 12GB. The Red Magic 7 features a 4,500 mAh non-removable battery, while the Red Magic 7 Pro has a 5,000 mAh battery, and both smartphones support proprietary fast charging.

The Red Magic 7 Series sports a triple camera setup on the rear, with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP camera, and a 2MP camera. On the rear camera, autofocus is available. It has a single front-facing camera with a 16MP sensor for selfies.

The front camera has autofocus as well. The Red Magic 7 Series has 128GB of internal storage and is powered by Red Magic OS 5.0, which is based on Android 12.

The Red Magic 7 Pro is a dual-SIM smartphone that accepts both Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. The Red Magic 7 Pro weighs 235.00 grams and is 166.27 x 77.10 x 9.98mm in size (height x width x thickness). The collection is available in three colors: black, cosmic neon, and transparent with a metal body.

Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, USB Type-C, 3G, 4G, and 5G are among the connection choices available on the Red Magic 7 Pro. Among the phone’s sensors are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and compass/ magnetometer.

Price Variations for REDMAGIC 7

The REDMAGIC 7 begins at about Rs 47,063 for the basic model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone, on the other hand, will be sold for the first time at a reduced price of around Rs. 45,946.

The 12GB + 128GB storage model costs around Rs. 51,840, while the 12GB + 256GB storage model costs approximately Rs. 56,538.

There are two options available: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, which are priced at around Rs. 57,715 and approximately Rs. 64,788, respectively.

Price Variations for REDMAGIC 7 Pro

The REDMAGIC 7 Pro begins at around Rs. 56,522 for the 12GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The 12GB RAM model costs around Rs. 61,216, while the 16GB RAM model costs approximately Rs. 65,907

The 12GB RAM with 256GB storage model costs around Rs. 62,407, while the 16GB RAM with 256GB storage model costs roughly Rs. 67,099.

The 18GB RAM with 512GB internal storage model costs around Rs. 76,556, whilst the 18GB RAM with 1TB internal storage model costs approximately Rs. 88,322. In addition to these variations, the firm has lately begun to provide accessories.

Also Read: