Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features a massive monster battery

The Galaxy Watch 5 – Samsung’s expected top wearable for 2022 – might debut as early as August, and the new leak suggests that a Pro form of the wristwatch with a substantially larger battery would be available.

That’s according to the SamMobile (opens in new tab) team, who based their findings on insider knowledge and a Korean certification database. It’s the first mention of a Pro model, which we presume will be released with the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Battery Leaks

Seasoned Samsung fans will recall that we were treated to the Galaxy Watch 4 and the larger, more costly Galaxy Watch 4 Classic last year. Based on what we know so far – which isn’t much – the Pro might be much bigger.

According to SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will have a 572mAh battery. Both the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic have a capacity of 361mAh, which is a capacity increase of more than 50%.

While there have been rumors that the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Classic may receive battery upgrades as well, the highest amount that has been quoted is 397mAh, implying that the Pro model is a step above that.

Of course, a larger capacity battery also means a larger physical size, which isn’t ideal for a small and light wearable. We’ll have to wait and watch how Samsung handles this issue when the new smartphones are released later this year.

Conclusion:

Even the top smartwatches on the market suffer from battery life: if you read our Galaxy Watch 4 Classic review, you’ll see that battery life was one of our major complaints, with the wristwatch lasting less than a day on average between charges.

Also, see the Apple Watch 7. It’s possibly the greatest smartwatch on the market right now, but according to our tests, it only lasts a little more than 24 hours. If you fail to charge it one evening, you’ll be out of luck until you find a power outlet.

Garmin, on the other hand, stands out in this category. Some of its smartwatches may survive many days or even weeks without needing to be recharged due to a mix of less vivid and colorful displays and integrated solar charging technologies.

The issue is that consumers demand smartwatches that are both comfortable and lightweight to wear, as well as having a long battery life – a challenging combination to achieve. It would be fascinating to see whether Google is able to solve the Pixel Watch issue.

