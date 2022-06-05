Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will feature a ‘Temperature Sensor’

In the following months, two new manufacturers are expected to enter the smartwatch market. One such example is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series, which is expected to launch in August of this year.

The probable features, design, and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 are making the rounds on the rumor mill ahead of its release.

Temperature Sensor on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

According to recent reports, the next Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will have several premium features. One such example is the much-anticipated and widely publicized temperature sensor. The functionality was discovered in the beta release of the Samsung Health app.

A Reddit user discovered the temperature sensor feature and captured a screenshot, verifying the new feature. The beta version to the Samsung Health app includes a setting for ‘Skin temperature during sleep.’ The new function, as the name implies, would read the user’s skin temperature throughout a sleep cycle and inform them if they have a fever.

Expected features for Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The temperature sensor included in the next Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series comes as a surprise. According to most accounts, the South Korean IT behemoth was still far behind in its algorithm for the same. We should be able to test out the new wearable functionality soon.

So far, rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series will be available in 40mm and 42mm sizes, at least for the basic model. According to rumors, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro would be available in a single variant with a titanium casing and sapphire glass. The battery of Samsung’s forthcoming smartwatch series is said to have been enhanced.

According to reports, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will have a 572 mAh battery that might be designed to last longer. The Samsung Health app has also verified the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Pro models.

This also implies that we may not get a Classic version this year. The next-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is expected to launch in August, along with a few luxury smartphones, tablets, and other IoT gadgets.

However, there are more such updates that have still to cover the upcoming Samsung Watch Series 5. And also, there is a lot more space for confirmed updates too, so let’s wait and see what Samsung will have to offer us.

