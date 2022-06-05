Apple MacBook Air 2022 will come in different color but iMac Blue is confirmed

According to a well-known Apple specialist, the 2022 MacBook Air will most likely be available in fewer colors than previously thought. Commentators thought for a time that the next M2 MacBook Air will be available in up to seven colors, but this has now been reduced to four, with an iMac blue being among the selected ones.

For quite some time, it has been assumed that not only will the updated MacBook Air appear at Apple’s WWDC22 event (beginning June 6), but that the thin and light notebook would also be offered in a rainbow of hues.

Apple MacBook Air 2022 Colors Tipped

Jon Prosser revealed design images of the 2022 Apple MacBook Air in late 2021, showing the long-awaited laptop in blue, silver, purple, pink, orange, yellow, and green. Unfortunately, a recent remark made by Mark Gurman has put an end to the concept of the MacBook Air being available in such a wide range of colors.

Thus according to Bloomberg, the possibility of seven MacBook Air colors is “probably overblown.”

He provides a far more plausible estimate for what options Apple may provide, with the M1 MacBook Air’s existing gold, silver, and space grey finish being partly recycled for the successor.

However, Gurman does note that the gold color choice for the 2022 MacBook Air would be “more champagne-like,” implying that it will be lighter (in color) and have a more yellowish tone to it.

Apple iMac tipped with Blue Color

In addition to those three colors, the writer hinted at a fourth probable option for the M2 MacBook Air, which appears to have thrilled many of his followers: iMac blue (or just “blue”).

Volodymyr, a fantastic concept designer, has developed a beautiful advertising image for the Apple MacBook Air in blue, and it looks the part of fun yet serious (in terms of power) laptop. The same artist has also put up a marketing picture compilation for the 2022 MacBook Air, which has the M2 SoC, Touch ID, a choice of five colors, and white bezels.

The much-reported idea of the new MacBook Air coming in a range of “several colors” is probably exaggerated. Right now it comes in space gray, silver and gold. I wouldn’t expect more than those colors (though the new gold will be more champagne like) plus my favorite iMac color. pic.twitter.com/vYl56FOikg — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 3, 2022

