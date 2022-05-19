Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 spotted via Geekbench hinting to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC

Samsung will release the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 in August of this year. However, leaks about the phones have been widespread, even months before their debut. We previously saw renderings of the Z Flip 4 and heard about its design and specifications. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has now been detected on Geekbench, exposing important facts.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 spotted on Geekbench

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 with model number SM-F721U has appeared in Geekbench 5. It is thought to be the smartphone’s US model. On the benchmarking platform, the smartphone received high marks. It is ranked 1277th in the single-core area and 3642nd in the multi-core department.

According to the listing, the next foldable phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. It is an octa-core chipset with four cores running at 1.80GHz, three cores running at 2.75GHz, and one core running at 3.19GHz. It contains 8GB of RAM and runs the Android 12 operating system.

What will Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Feature?

Aside from that, the renderings revealed some of the phone’s other specifications. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have a very familiar look.

It will have the same flip mechanism as well as an OLED screen. It will have a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with thin bezels and a fast refresh rate. Like the predecessor, there will be a little cover screen on the front.

It will include a dual-camera system at the back, as well as an LED flash underneath the sensors. A selfie camera will be located within the punch-hole on the top front of the gadget.

Unfortunately, the phone’s camera specifications remain unknown. The phone also has a dual speaker arrangement and a 25W rapid charging speed. This is an improvement over the previous Z Flip 3’s 15W rapid charging speed.

When will Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be released in August during the Unpacked 2022 event in India. At the upcoming event, it will be joined by the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This is what we know so far about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone till now. Although, we will be updating you with more details in the near future. Until that, stay with us on TechStory for more latest updates on Technology, Business, and a lot more.

