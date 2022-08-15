Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers in the Indian market

Korean smartphone giant, Samsung has finally given the first ever glimpse of its new foldable and flippable smartphone which is the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and also Z Flip 4 for this year.

These new smartphones have got an upgrade in terms of internal hardware where you get to see the latest new Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC which has a design and power upgrade compared to its predecessor chipset.

With these specifications and after launching into global markets now its pricing and pre-order details for this new smartphone lineup are out. Although if you have your eyes on this new smartphone then do checkout this post for more details.

What does the new foldable and flippable smartphone feature?

Getting to the feature side of this new foldable you will get to see a 6.2-inch outer screen with the support for FULL HD+ resolution and a 120Hz faster refresh rate.

The main screen which can be folded in is a 7.6-inch foldable screen with the support for QXGA+ resolution and also 120Hz refresh rate too.

On the flip smartphone, you will get to see a 6.7-inch internal flippable screen with the support for FHD+ resolution and also a 120Hz faster refresh rate too.

Also, you will get to see a second screen which will be a 1.9-inch screen where you can check in notifications.

Both the smartphone comes with an upgraded battery with a 4,400mAh battery in Galaxy Z Fold 4 and also a 3,700mAh battery in Galaxy Z Flip 4. On the chipset side, we will get to see the same flagship SoC which is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Both of these smartphones will be also coupled with faster LPDDR5 RAM and also faster UFS 3.1 storage too.

Indian price for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

Getting to the price side, the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 were launched during the event with their confirmed pricing too.

Here the Galaxy Flip 4’s price was set at $1000 which roughly translated to Rs. 79,200. Also, the price for Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been set for $1,800 for which the translated pricing to INR stands at Rs. 1,42,700.

Currently, the pre-orders for these smartphones are already out and Samsung has promised that its customers who have opted for the pre-order for this smartphone will be getting extra benefits like a free memory specification upgrade and also they will be getting benefits of up to Rs. 5,000 after the delivery of the product to your hands.