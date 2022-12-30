Samsung has introduced a new smart refrigerator with a large 32-inch screen that allows you to stream TikTok and place Amazon orders

The Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus. It is the newest model in Samsung’s range of Family Hub smart refrigerators, was officially introduced. More than double the size of the old model. This Samsung fridge’s built-in vertical touchscreen allows customers to watch TikTok videos and place Amazon grocery orders. In addition, users may decrease videos to a smaller window to utilize the display for several tasks.

Additionally included with the Family Hub Plus is the Samsung TV Plus service, which offers free access to more than 190 TV channels in the US and 80 stations in South Korea.

The smart fridge is now connected to Google Photographs as well as Microsoft’s OneDrive cloud storage system. It enables users to show private photos on the screen. Through Samsung’s Bespoke Atelier app, art may also be shown on the screen.

The fridge can monitor energy consumption and manage air filtration using the SmartThings app. The Samsung SmartThings home product line was introduced in 2016. Moreover, it promises to automate operations through a connected house. In addition, it has been expanded with the Family Hub Plus.

According to a Korean-language Samsung news release, Lee Jun-Hwa, vice president of Samsung Electronics home appliances business division, the new refrigerator “provides a vastly expanded experience” and “will lead the innovation and evolution of refrigerators by reflecting style trends.”

On the other hand Samsung is all set to launch new series of phones

Samsung did not provide pricing information or a release date for the refrigerator. However, when the refrigerator is displayed at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, the largest consumer technology exhibition in the world, which opens on January 5th, further details may be made available.

2022 was a significant year for Samsung. The South Korean producer of smartphones has already begun planning for 2023. According to reports, the business will introduce the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Its newest model of the flagship smartphone, on February 1, 2023. In addition, another rumor indicates that the smartphone maker will introduce the Samsung Galaxy F04, a low-cost model.

Some important information regarding the Samsung Galaxy F04, including its price range and release date, has been made public by people at 91Mobiles. The Samsung Galaxy F04 will reportedly become official in the first week of January 2023. However, no exact day has yet been revealed. It should be noted that the smartphone maker hasn’t yet provided any precise information on the new cheap smartphone.

According to the rumor, the Samsung Galaxy F04 will officially launch at a starting price of Rs 7499. Although the article provides no information on the variants, we anticipate that more than one smartphone model will be introduced in India. The phone is anticipated to be released in two color variants, purple and green, and will be sold on Flipkart. However, the selling date has not yet been made public.