Samsung India announces No MO’ FOMO Festival Sale

It’s Festival time and we have many e-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon announcing their Festival Sales. However, there are also specific smartphone makers like Samsung who also participate in such Festival Sales and provide attractive discounts and offers for the users willing to upgrade to their new devices.

Alongside other e-commerce giants for this season, we also have Samsung to provide discounts! Samsung has named this sale ” No MO’ FOMO Festival Sale”(a pretty hard and weird name to remember!).

Giving you a little glimpse about the sale, we will get to see more such appliances from Samsung including air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and microwaves. Although, the offer will also be extended to other Samsung products including the “Samsung Galaxy devices too”.

So, if you are looking to upgrade to a new Galaxy device or bring home a new Samsung appliance to your home, then you can consider this sale as a great opportunity for you to make a new upgrade. Let’s make a deep dive into what this Samsung No MO’ FOMO Festival Sale is all about.

Samsung No MO’ FOMO Festival Sale – Discounts

As we mentioned above, we have reports claiming that Samsung No MO’ FOMO Festival Sale will be featuring extra discounts as well as cashback on Samsung devices as well as Samsung digital appliances too.

You can have a look at the new offer through the Samsung.com website which is a Samsung-based exclusive store where Samsung is already offering an additional discount of up to Rs. 4,500 for people who are purchasing for the first time through this platform.

Samsung is reportedly promising to provide up to 57 percent discount on Galaxy smartphones which will be including both flagship levels ranging from S and M series phones to budget level A, M and F series Galaxy smartphones.

As an add-on offer, Samsung India will be offering Wireless Charger Duo which is worth around Rs. 5,199 for just Rs. 499. Also, selected S and A series smartphones can be bought for a direct 50% discount.

Discounts on Galaxy Tablets and Wearables

Alongside Galaxy devices, we will also get to see discounts availed on various Galaxy tablets devices and accessories where the discount will be availed up to 55%.

Discounts on Galaxy Laptops

If you are looking for a laptop upgrade then you can have to get the new Galaxy laptops with a discount of up to 30%.

Bank offers on Samsung No MO’ FOMO Festival Sale

In addition to the discounted pricing, you can also avail of extra discounts through Bank payments where you can avail of extra price slash on HDFC as well as ICICI bank’s Credit as well as Debit cards.