Google Pixel 7 series to launch on October 6th, says reports

Google which has been popularly known for its Pixel lineup is said to launch a new Pixel phone this year. Early this year, we got to see Google confirming the launch of the new Pixel 7 series for this year. Previously we saw Google confirming the launch event during a yearly tech event called the “Google I/O”.

Since after confirming the Google Pixel 7 series existence, we already have lots of rumours and leaks floating around about this upcoming flagship for the year which include details about its specification, features and even the launch date.

Talking more about the launch date, for this year we will get to see Google launching the new Google Pixel 7 series including both standard as well as the Pro Pixel 7 smartphones on the 6th of October this year. Let’s make a deep dive into what this new flagship by Google will be featuring:

Google Pixel 7 series to launch October 6th this year

If we go with a report coming from a popular publication, it’s been speculated that both Google Pixel 7 s well as Google Pixel 7 Pro will be availed for pre-orders on the 6th of October this year.

There is a new set of leaks and rumours floating around about the specification side of these new flagships, where it’s been said that this time we will Google coming up with a new flagship chipset which will be the “Google Tensor G2 chipset” which is again set to include a massive performance boost on both CPU as well GPU side. We have already covered an article covering details about the leaked benchmarks performance of this chipset.

Adding more details about this smartphone, there are also a few rumours claiming that this year’s Pixel smartphone will be upgrading its camera by either including a higher MP camera sensor or just including a new Periscope lens. However, we will have to wait a little more to get confirmed updates about the smartphone.

What else to expect from the Google launch event

For this launch event, we will get to see the new Google Pixel 7 series smartphones, however, we also have reports claiming that Google will be adding a new product to its Pixel lineup which will be a Smartwatch and will be called Google Pixel Watch.

Adding more details about this Pixel Watch, we have new leaks showing that these new Pixel watches will be featuring a “Circular Dial Design” and will be adding many Health-centric features too.

With the collaboration of Google with Fitbit which was recently bought by Google, we will get to see this new Google Pixel watch using WearOS as the software interface and take Fitbit’s health and fitness integrations.

If we go with the pricing reports, it’s been speculated that the pricing for these Google Pixel watches will be ranging from $349 which translated to INR will be around Rs. 28,000.

Pre-order details for Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel watch

Google will be starting the pre-orders for their Google Pixel 7 series on October 6th soon after the launch event and this phone will be available to buy on the 18th of October through Google outlets. However, the Pixel smartwatch will be availed for sale a little late on the 4th of November this year.