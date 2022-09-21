OnePlus India to launch 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition on 22nd September

OnePlus India reportedly is working towards bringing the new smartphone lineup which is the new OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition smartphone. However, there are a lot of new leaks and rumours floating around about this smartphone.

Talking more about the leaks and rumours, it’s been speculated that we will get to see the new OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition smartphone with many key features including a faster 150W of faster wired charging and also there will be a new regular OnePlus 10R 5G smartphone to be announced alongside with this Prime edition phone.

If you are among the people who are looking to upgrade to a new OnePlus device, then here we have got you covered with everything you should know about the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition smartphone.

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition smartphone – Specification details

Talking more about the specification side, we have reports claiming that this OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition smartphone will be coming up with a new refreshed specification onboard for this year. Let’s talk about the specification side of this new OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition smartphone.

Starting with the specification, we have reports claiming that this smartphone will be featuring a bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED panel on the front side which will be featuring a faster 120Hz of refresh rate with a hole-punch cutout on the front side of smartphone.

Talking more about the specification side, inside the smartphone we will get a flagship level chipset onboard by MediaTek. This new chipset will be a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MAX SoC.

This faster chipset will be again coupled with a faster RAM of up to 12GB and also faster storage of up to 256GB. Out of the box, we will get to see this smartphone featuring Android 12 which will be based on Oxygen OS 12.1.

Talking about the camera side, we have reports claiming that OnePlus will be going with a new Sony sensor which the 50MP Sony IMX 766 sensor as the main rear camera. The rear camera will be coupled with an Ultra-wide sensor which will be an 8MP sensor onboard and also we will get to see a 2MP Macro shooter camera as well. On the front side, there will be 16MP regular selfie snapper.

Talking about the battery capabilities, the smartphone is said to feature a bigger 4,500 mAH battery which will be quite enough for you to give you juice for a whole day with that faster 120Hz refresh rate.

However, as a user, you can drain up the smartphone completely and also charge it up quickly with its faster 150W charging. So, about the battery part, you don’t have to worry much about it.

When will the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition launch

As a piece of good news, it’s been confirmed that we will get to see the new OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition launch officially on the 22nd of September this year.