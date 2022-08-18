Samsung India reports receiving a record-breaking pre-booking for Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4

Samsung India launched its newer flippable and foldable smartphone lineup which is the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and also Z Fold 4 in the Indian market recently.

This was the fourth new generation foldable and flippable smartphone coming from the Korean tech giant. Even though the pricing for this smartphone has been little on the higher and riskier side, this smartphone was among the most popular smartphone getting so much positive feedback from the users.

With this, there were many such consumers and even the Samsung Z Series lovers who have shown their interest in buying this smartphone. Although reports are claiming that Samsung India has received over 50,000 pre-booking just in after 24 hours after the pre-booking started.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold receives over 50,000 pre-bookings in India within 24 hours

After these new fold and flip smartphones were announced within the Indian smartphone markets and even announced its pre-booking too by adding many such benefits for the people who have opted for pre-booking of this new Z series smartphones.

However, just a day after the pre-booking of this smartphone got announced Samsung has reportedly said that they have received over 50,000 of its pre-booking for this new Galaxy Z series smartphone.

This new announcement was revealed by Aditya Babba who is the product marketing head of Samsung India and also said that they have been targeting getting a hike in sales by 150 percent within the entire premium smartphone segment.

How much does this foldable and flippable smartphone cost?

Getting to the pricey side, it’s been said that the flippable variant which is the Galaxy Z Flip with 128Gb of storage option comes for a starting price tag of Rs. 89,999, and also the next variant which comes with 256GB of internal storage will be launched for the price tag of Rs. 94,999.

However, if we talk more about the price of the next new foldable which is the Z Fold 4, here we get the price starting from Rs. 154,999 which is for the 256GB storage variant.

And then there is a mid variant which is 512GB of storage variant will be coming for the price tag of RS. 164,999 and then you will also find a higher end storage end which is the 1TB variant will be coming for the price tag of Rs. 184,999.

Also, Samsung has announced for the first time a BESPOKE Edition for their Galaxy Z Flip 4 which comes with a price tag of Rs. 94,999.