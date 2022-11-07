Samsung India reports smartphone sales worth Rs. 14,400 Crores

Korean smartphone giant, Samsung’s Indian subsidiary Samsung India has reported a total sale of smartphones worth a whopping Rs. 4,400 Crores which was recorded for the festive season month between September and October. This has been among the biggest number of sales any smartphone maker has ever recorded and considering the Korean smartphone giant, this is a great success for their research and innovation team which has worked towards bringing such innovative and best-performing smartphones for great pricing which made it affordable and go-to option for many users who were looking for a mid-range, budget flagship, and even flagship smartphones. Here is everything we know so far about the update:

Samsung India reports mind whopping number of sales for this Festive Season

According to a new report, it was said that this mind-boggling number of sales was reported between September and October this year which was the exact time when e-commerce giants like Amazon India and Flipkart India announced their festive season which lasted for more than a month or so! For Samsung, there was also a new festive sale announced on the official Samsung website too.

During this sale period, we got to see Samsung smartphones being among the best-selling smartphones in this Festive season.

Here in this quarter of months itself, the company has reported a sales growth of a whopping 99 percent where the major stake was owned by Premium category smartphones.

Regarding the success of the company, we have a statement revealed from Samsung India;’s senior director and also other head of product marketing, Aditya Babbar who told PTI that in overall percentage, the company has recorded an overall growth of up to 178 percent where the sales growth was recorded in majority due to the new 5G smartphones launched by Samsung.

As of now, there is no exact percentage revealed from Aditya Babaar about the growth. However, it’s been speculated that the sales growth has been in double digits.

During the statement, we also got to see Aditya saying that the majority of the growth was contributed by Samsung services like Samsung Finance Plus. Also, it’s been said that the number of transactions on the platform has seen a triple growth of up to 10 lakh during this festive season.

Here Samsung says that the sales growth has been particularly seen in smartphones under Rs. 30,000 pricing and especially the smartphones with the support for 5G saw a growth in its sales.