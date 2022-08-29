Upcoming Apple MacBook Pro and iPad Pro to sport a 5NM chip

It brings no surprise to us as we all know that Apple is already working towards the development of its upcoming new MacBook Pro and iPad Pro which will be featuring a good upgrade for this year. If we go by the latest report, it’s been said that these new gadgets from Apple have already gone into mass production.

Adding more details about these gadgets, earlier it was said that these new gadgets will be coming with a 3NM chipset onboard. Although, now it’s been tipped to launch with a 5Nm chipset instead of 3NM.

Apple MacBook Pro and iPad Pro sport a 5NM chipset

The leak was indicated by a popular Apple tipster, Ming-Chi Kuo. He had first indicated this a couple of days sooner. The tipsters had additionally added new details about these new gadgets where it’s been said that these new Apple products will be featuring 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring a new processor and also these new MacBook Pro will be entering into large-scale manufacturing in the fourth quarter of this year.

As we mentioned, Kuo has already emphasized his previous tip where it was said that this new forthcoming MacBook Pro and iPad will enter large-scale manufacturing in the final quarter of 2022 or the fourth quarter of 2022.

He had additionally recommended that the newly developed conceivable Apple’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models might be accompanying a highly efficient “5nm high-level hub.”

With these leaks, we can clearly say that these new MacBook workstations will be having a similar M2 chip in the engine which will be helping towards improving the overall specification and features for MacBook Pro (2022) and MacBook Air (2022).

EMS must buy components from Oct at the latest for products that will enter mass production in 4Q22, but 3nm chips won't be available until Jan 2023. So I think new MacBook Pro & iPad Pro, which will enter mass production in 4Q22, will adopt new but unlikely 3nm processors. https://t.co/8JR4LOHFVs — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 26, 2022

There was purportedly a conflict among investigators about the chip innovation that Apple would use to control the forthcoming iPad Pro and MacBook Pro.

This is where Kuo has emphasized his case that the models might accompany 5nm chips. He made sense of the justification for this on Twitter saying: